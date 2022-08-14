How do Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas know each other? Relationship between the two explored

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are two of the biggest names in golf today, and are blazing their trail to become as popular as Tiger Woods. Their close personal friendship and professional rivalry pushes them to be the best versions of themselves every day.

Over the years, both maestros have admitted that their rivalry is instrumental in pushing their boundaries. Justin Thomas has claimed that they have challenged each other at every stage of the game, and that is what makes their friendship special.

This friendship is rooted much deeper than initially believed, going back to the Junior All-Star event at Walnut Creek Country Club’s Pecan Course, something both golfers remember.

Spieth Legion @SpiethLegion • #BREAKING : Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have been added to the Ryder Cup Committee. 🚨💥🔥 • #BREAKING: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have been added to the Ryder Cup Committee. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/J8P8NhUmYO

Read on for more details about Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas' friendship.

How do Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas know each other?

Jordan Smith and Justin Thomas' first encounter was rather memorable. They met for the first time at a tournament when they were 13 years old, facing off in the Junior All-Star event at Walnut Creek Country Club’s Pecan Course in Dallas/Fort Worth in Mansfield, Texas.

Their professional contest started in this event as well, as both golfers opened with a 68 in the two-day competition. However, Spieth managed to pull away the next day with a two-stroke lead on the front nine and ended up winning by five.

Justin Thomas lost to Jordan Spieth five years later once again at the 2012 NCAA Championship at Riviera. The two have had multiple such encounters over the years, with each golfer winning and losing some. Speaking about their rivalry, Thomas said:

"I think we’ve kind of pushed each other at every level,...mean, we’re always competing, whether it was, you know, we want to be the top of the Rolex Rankings in junior golf when we’re 15 or 16; we want to be the low junior golfer at the U.S. Amateur; we want to make the cut as an amateur in a tour event; we want to win college player of the year and we want to lead our team’s scoring average. It’s just now we’re at the top level you can get."

Spieth validated the former's claims about their thriving rivalry by simply adding:

"I feel like we’re a very similar caliber of player, and I just got a couple years of experience head start,...You want to get yourself in those positions, and you learn a lot from wins and losses."

Despite their friendship, Spieth and Thomas are the best in serving as obstacles for each other. A healthy competition, even among the closest of friends, has historically proven to be brilliant in any field.

Much like John Lennon and Paul McCartney, who rose to the heights of their songwriting abilities, Thomas and Spieth plan on building their rivalry to the point of reaching the summit of the sport someday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman