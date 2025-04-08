How many amateurs will be playing at the Masters 2025?

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin this week on April 10 at the Augusta National Golf Club. The field has 95 golfers, with a good mix of pros (90) and amateurs (five). Jose Luis Ballester, Evan Beck, Justin Hastings, Noah Kent and Hiroshi Tai are the five amateurs in the field this week.

Ad

The Spanish golfer Ballester made it to the 2025 Masters by winning the U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine. He became the first Spanish golfer to win the U.S. Amateur and the second player, after Jon Rahm, to win a USGA tournament. He beat the American Noah Kent in the final by remaining 2-up, with both finalists making it to the Augusta Nationals.

The third amateur, Evan Beck, won the U.S. Mid-Amateur by beating Bobby Massa 9&8 in the finals at the Kinloch Golf Club in Virginia. This victory gave him a spot at the 2025 Masters along with the 2025 U.S. Open.

Ad

Trending

Justin Hastings is the second golfer from the Cayman Islands, after Aaron Jarvis, to compete in the Masters. He won the Latin America Amateur Championship at Pilar Golf Club and qualified to compete at Augusta National Golf Club this week.

Hiroshi Tai is the first golfer from Singapore to compete in the Masters - Source: Getty

Hiroshi Tai is the first golfer from Singapore to compete at the Augusta National Golf Club. He got into the field by winning the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship for Georgia Tech.

Ad

2025 Masters field

Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters.

Ludvig Åberg Byeong Hun An Jose Luis Ballester (A) Evan Beck (A) Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Akshay Bhatia Keegan Bradley Sam Burns Angel Cabrera Brian Campbell Rafael Campos Laurie Canter Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Corey Conners Fred Couples Cameron Davis Jason Day Bryson DeChambeau Thomas Detry Nick Dunlap Nicolas Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Sergio Garcia Lucas Glover Max Greyserman Brian Harman Justin Hastings (A) Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley Joe Highsmith Tom Hoge Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Max Homa Billy Horschel Viktor Hovland Sungjae Im Stephan Jaeger Dustin Johnson Zach Johnson Noah Kent (A) Michael Kim Tom Kim Chris Kirk Patton Kizzire Brooks Koepka Bernhard Langer Thriston Lawrence Min Woo Lee Shane Lowry Robert MacIntyre Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Matt McCarty Rory McIlroy Maverick McNealy Phil Mickelson Collin Morikawa Joaquin Niemann Jose Maria Olazabal Matthieu Pavon Taylor Pendrith J.T. Poston Jon Rahm Aaron Rai Patrick Reed Davis Riley Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Charl Schwartzel Adam Scott Cameron Smith J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth Sepp Straka Hiroshi Tai (A) Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Davis Thompson Jhonattan Vegas Bubba Watson Mike Weir Danny Willett Cameron Young Kevin Yu Will Zalatoris

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More