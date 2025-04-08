How many amateurs will be playing at the Masters 2025?

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Apr 08, 2025 16:33 GMT
The Masters - Practice Day Two - Source: Getty
How many Amateurs competing in the 2025 Masters - Source: Getty

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin this week on April 10 at the Augusta National Golf Club. The field has 95 golfers, with a good mix of pros (90) and amateurs (five). Jose Luis Ballester, Evan Beck, Justin Hastings, Noah Kent and Hiroshi Tai are the five amateurs in the field this week.

The Spanish golfer Ballester made it to the 2025 Masters by winning the U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine. He became the first Spanish golfer to win the U.S. Amateur and the second player, after Jon Rahm, to win a USGA tournament. He beat the American Noah Kent in the final by remaining 2-up, with both finalists making it to the Augusta Nationals.

The third amateur, Evan Beck, won the U.S. Mid-Amateur by beating Bobby Massa 9&8 in the finals at the Kinloch Golf Club in Virginia. This victory gave him a spot at the 2025 Masters along with the 2025 U.S. Open.

Justin Hastings is the second golfer from the Cayman Islands, after Aaron Jarvis, to compete in the Masters. He won the Latin America Amateur Championship at Pilar Golf Club and qualified to compete at Augusta National Golf Club this week.

Hiroshi Tai is the first golfer from Singapore to compete in the Masters - Source: Getty
Hiroshi Tai is the first golfer from Singapore to compete in the Masters - Source: Getty

Hiroshi Tai is the first golfer from Singapore to compete at the Augusta National Golf Club. He got into the field by winning the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship for Georgia Tech.

2025 Masters field

Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters.

  1. Ludvig Åberg
  2. Byeong Hun An
  3. Jose Luis Ballester (A)
  4. Evan Beck (A)
  5. Daniel Berger
  6. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  7. Akshay Bhatia
  8. Keegan Bradley
  9. Sam Burns
  10. Angel Cabrera
  11. Brian Campbell
  12. Rafael Campos
  13. Laurie Canter
  14. Patrick Cantlay
  15. Wyndham Clark
  16. Corey Conners
  17. Fred Couples
  18. Cameron Davis
  19. Jason Day
  20. Bryson DeChambeau
  21. Thomas Detry
  22. Nick Dunlap
  23. Nicolas Echavarria
  24. Austin Eckroat
  25. Harris English
  26. Tony Finau
  27. Matt Fitzpatrick
  28. Tommy Fleetwood
  29. Sergio Garcia
  30. Lucas Glover
  31. Max Greyserman
  32. Brian Harman
  33. Justin Hastings (A)
  34. Tyrrell Hatton
  35. Russell Henley
  36. Joe Highsmith
  37. Tom Hoge
  38. Nicolai Højgaard
  39. Rasmus Højgaard
  40. Max Homa
  41. Billy Horschel
  42. Viktor Hovland
  43. Sungjae Im
  44. Stephan Jaeger
  45. Dustin Johnson
  46. Zach Johnson
  47. Noah Kent (A)
  48. Michael Kim
  49. Tom Kim
  50. Chris Kirk
  51. Patton Kizzire
  52. Brooks Koepka
  53. Bernhard Langer
  54. Thriston Lawrence
  55. Min Woo Lee
  56. Shane Lowry
  57. Robert MacIntyre
  58. Hideki Matsuyama
  59. Denny McCarthy
  60. Matt McCarty
  61. Rory McIlroy
  62. Maverick McNealy
  63. Phil Mickelson
  64. Collin Morikawa
  65. Joaquin Niemann
  66. Jose Maria Olazabal
  67. Matthieu Pavon
  68. Taylor Pendrith
  69. J.T. Poston
  70. Jon Rahm
  71. Aaron Rai
  72. Patrick Reed
  73. Davis Riley
  74. Justin Rose
  75. Xander Schauffele
  76. Scottie Scheffler
  77. Adam Schenk
  78. Charl Schwartzel
  79. Adam Scott
  80. Cameron Smith
  81. J.J. Spaun
  82. Jordan Spieth
  83. Sepp Straka
  84. Hiroshi Tai (A)
  85. Nick Taylor
  86. Sahith Theegala
  87. Justin Thomas
  88. Davis Thompson
  89. Jhonattan Vegas
  90. Bubba Watson
  91. Mike Weir
  92. Danny Willett
  93. Cameron Young
  94. Kevin Yu
  95. Will Zalatoris
हिन्दी