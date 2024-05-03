How many golfers have received USGA's special exemption for the US Open? Past exemptions and results explored

Since 1966, 34 players have earned a special exemption from the United States Golf Association (USGA) to compete in the US Open. Ben Hogan earned in 1966, during the tournament held at the Olympic Club, where he finished in 12th place.

In 1977, three players received the exemption, but unfortunately, all of them missed the cut at the event. The USGA is very particular about giving exemptions to players. They provided to Jack Nicklaus eight times to compete in the Major. Additionally, Arnold Palmer is another golfer who received a special exemption to compete at the US Open five times.

Interestingly, Hale Irwin won the tournament in 1990 while playing on the special exemption. Among notable performances by players competing include Tom Watson, who tied for fifth place in 1993, and Nick Faldo, who achieved the same result in 2002.

Recently, Tiger Woods accepted a special exemption from the USGA to participate in the US Open, marking the first instance in his illustrious career where he required such an exemption to compete in a Major.

This year's US Open will be Tiger Woods' 23rd appearance in the tournament. His last participation was in 2020, held at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Interestingly, this marks the eighth special exemption granted by the USGA to a player since 2010. Phil Mickelson received the most recent one in 2021, while Ernie Els received it in 2019.

USGA's special exemption results explored

Here are the results of the players who competed at the US Open on special exemption over the years (per USGA, as reported by Golf Channel):

1966

Ben Hogan, 12th

1977

Sam Snead, MC

Tommy Bolt, MC

Julius Boros, MC

1978

Arnold Palmer, MC

Bill Casper, T-30

Seve Ballesteros, T-16

1980

Arnold Palmer, 63rd

Gene Littler, T-38

Jay Sigel (a), MC

1981

Arnold Palmer, MC

Gary Player, T-26

Lou Graham, MC

1983

Arnold Palmer, T-60

Gary Player, T-20

Lee Trevino, WD

1984

Isao Aoki, T-16

Lee Trevino, T-9

1986

Scott Verplank, T-15

1988

David Ishii, T-36

1990

Hale Irwin, Won

1991

Jack Nicklaus, T-46

1993

Jack Nicklaus, T-72

Tom Watson, T-5

1994

Arnold Palmer, MC

Johnny Miller, MC

Larry Nelson, MC

Ben Crenshaw, T-33

Seve Ballesteros, T-18

1995

Jack Nicklaus, MC

1996

Jack Nicklaus, T-27

Tom Watson, T-13

1997

Jack Nicklaus, T-52

1998

Jack Nicklaus, T-43

Scott Simpson, 58th

1999

Jack Nicklaus, MC

2000

Aaron Baddeley (a), MC

Michael Campbell, T-12

Jack Nicklaus, MC

Greg Norman, MC

Curtis Strange, MC

Tom Watson, T-27

2002

Hale Irwin, MC

Nick Faldo, T-5

2003

Hale Irwin, WD

Tom Kite, MC

Tom Watson, T-28

2004

Raymond Floyd, MC

2005

Nick Price, T-9

2010

Tom Watson, T-29

Vijay Singh, T-40

2016

Retief Goosen, MC

2018

Ernie Els, MC

Jim Furyk, T-48

2019

Ernie Els, MC

2021

Phil Mickelson, T-62

2024

Tiger Woods

The 2024 US Open is scheduled to take place from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.