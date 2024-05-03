How many golfers have received USGA's special exemption for the US Open? Past exemptions and results explored

Since 1966, 34 players have earned a special exemption from the United States Golf Association (USGA) to compete in the US Open. Ben Hogan earned in 1966, during the tournament held at the Olympic Club, where he finished in 12th place.
In 1977, three players received the exemption, but unfortunately, all of them missed the cut at the event. The USGA is very particular about giving exemptions to players. They provided to Jack Nicklaus eight times to compete in the Major. Additionally, Arnold Palmer is another golfer who received a special exemption to compete at the US Open five times.
Interestingly, Hale Irwin won the tournament in 1990 while playing on the special exemption. Among notable performances by players competing include Tom Watson, who tied for fifth place in 1993, and Nick Faldo, who achieved the same result in 2002.
Recently, Tiger Woods accepted a special exemption from the USGA to participate in the US Open, marking the first instance in his illustrious career where he required such an exemption to compete in a Major.
This year's US Open will be Tiger Woods' 23rd appearance in the tournament. His last participation was in 2020, held at Winged Foot Golf Club.
Interestingly, this marks the eighth special exemption granted by the USGA to a player since 2010. Phil Mickelson received the most recent one in 2021, while Ernie Els received it in 2019.
USGA's special exemption results explored
Here are the results of the players who competed at the US Open on special exemption over the years (per USGA, as reported by Golf Channel):
1966
- Ben Hogan, 12th
1977
- Sam Snead, MC
- Tommy Bolt, MC
- Julius Boros, MC
1978
- Arnold Palmer, MC
- Bill Casper, T-30
- Seve Ballesteros, T-16
1980
- Arnold Palmer, 63rd
- Gene Littler, T-38
- Jay Sigel (a), MC
1981
- Arnold Palmer, MC
- Gary Player, T-26
- Lou Graham, MC
1983
- Arnold Palmer, T-60
- Gary Player, T-20
- Lee Trevino, WD
1984
- Isao Aoki, T-16
- Lee Trevino, T-9
1986
- Scott Verplank, T-15
1988
- David Ishii, T-36
1990
- Hale Irwin, Won
1991
- Jack Nicklaus, T-46
1993
- Jack Nicklaus, T-72
- Tom Watson, T-5
1994
- Arnold Palmer, MC
- Johnny Miller, MC
- Larry Nelson, MC
- Ben Crenshaw, T-33
- Seve Ballesteros, T-18
1995
- Jack Nicklaus, MC
1996
- Jack Nicklaus, T-27
- Tom Watson, T-13
1997
- Jack Nicklaus, T-52
1998
- Jack Nicklaus, T-43
- Scott Simpson, 58th
1999
- Jack Nicklaus, MC
2000
- Aaron Baddeley (a), MC
- Michael Campbell, T-12
- Jack Nicklaus, MC
- Greg Norman, MC
- Curtis Strange, MC
- Tom Watson, T-27
2002
- Hale Irwin, MC
- Nick Faldo, T-5
2003
- Hale Irwin, WD
- Tom Kite, MC
- Tom Watson, T-28
2004
- Raymond Floyd, MC
2005
- Nick Price, T-9
2010
- Tom Watson, T-29
- Vijay Singh, T-40
2016
- Retief Goosen, MC
2018
- Ernie Els, MC
- Jim Furyk, T-48
2019
- Ernie Els, MC
2021
- Phil Mickelson, T-62
2024
- Tiger Woods
The 2024 US Open is scheduled to take place from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.