For any golfer, winning The Masters at Augusta National is a career-defining moment. But to win it multiple times? That would put a player in an elite club of legends. Just 18 of those 86 Masters champions have gone on to win the famed green jacket more than once.

Jack Nicklaus heads the elite club with a record six wins followed by Tiger Woods with five. Other legends include Arnold Palmer (4), Phil Mickelson (3), and Gary Player (3) who have also carved their names in Masters lore. Their multiple victories are not just personal triumphs for the players but they are also part of the history of The Masters.

Tiger Woods’ dominance is especially noteworthy among these champions. His 1997 win, at the age of 21, revolutionized the game as he obliterated records and won it by 12 shots. He draped on more green jackets in 2001, 2002, and 2005, demonstrating his unparalleled mastery at Augusta. But his victory in 2019 was, after years of injuries and setbacks, one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

After his fifth Masters win in 2019, Tiger Woods highlighted his journey at Augusta during a TV interview on FOX Sports. He said:

“It's just unreal, to be honest, just the whole tournament has meant so much to me over the years, coming here at 95 for the first time and you know playing as an ammeter, winning at 97, and then come full circle 22 years later be able to do it again and this is the way it all transpired today."

"There were so many different scenarios that could have transpired with that back nine, there were so many guys who had the chance to win little blur was absolutely packed and everyone was playing well, so he could have had more drama than but we helped we all out there.”

Here is the complete list of players of have won the Masters multiple times in the course history.

Jack Nicklaus: 6 wins

6 wins Tiger Woods: 5 wins

5 wins Arnold Palmer: 4 wins

4 wins Jimmy Demaret: 3 wins

3 wins Sam Snead: 3 wins

3 wins Gary Player: 3 wins

3 wins Nick Faldo: 3 wins

3 wins Phil Mickelson: 3 wins

3 wins Horton Smith: 2 wins

2 wins Byron Nelson: 2 wins

2 wins Ben Hogan: 2 wins

2 wins Tom Watson: 2 wins

2 wins Seve Ballesteros: 2 wins

2 wins Bernhard Langer: 2 wins

2 wins Ben Crenshaw: 2 wins

2 wins Jose Maria Olazabal: 2 wins

2 wins Bubba Watson: 2 wins

2 wins Scottie Scheffler: 2 wins

That’s what winning multiple times at The Masters will do for a golfer’s legacy — put them in an elite category of the greatest players to ever pick up a golf club. Augusta is merciless, while tamers here more than once attain an almost mythical place. And as golf continues to develop, the names of these additional Masters winners will cement their legacies in the hallowed fairways of Augusta National.

Tiger Woods' Masters dominance: A legacy etched in Augusta’s greens

Tiger Woods' five green jackets rank only behind Jack Nicklaus, but how he has owned Augusta National separates him. From his record-breaking 12-shot victory in 1997 to his emotional comeback win in 2019, Woods has repeatedly rewritten the possibilities for greatness at golf’s most hallowed tournament.

His mere presence changes Augusta's mood. Even in practice rounds, fans flock to see the Tiger effect, a reflection of his unique gravitational pull for the game. His 2019 victory, 22 years after his first, is one of golf’s greatest comeback stories. Having climbed out from a chasm of injury and years of disappointment, Woods emerged from a crowded field to reclaim the green jacket, reminding us all that his dominance at Augusta is based on more than the power that showed his experience, precision toward the game, and sheer will to win.

In 2023, he became the all-time leader in the number of consecutive cuts made at the Masters (24 cuts), breaking the mark formerly held by legends Gary Player and Fred Couples. Even with a rebuilt body, Woods plods his way through punishing conditions, using his unparalleled short game and the thoughtful shot-making that in 1997 turned him into the game’s best performer on the largest stage.

