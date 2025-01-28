How many LIV Golf players will compete in the 2025 International Series India presented by DLF? Field explored

The 2025 International Series India, presented by DLF, is backed by LIV Golf on the Asian Tour. The tournament is all set to begin on January 30 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, which is the host of the Hero Indian Open.
Since the 2025 LIV Golf season kicks off next week in Riyadh, we have plenty of LIV Golf players in the field this week in preparation for the LIV Golf season. There are 15 LIV Golf players in the field this week, with prominent names like Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, and Joaquin Niemann starting their year with this event.
Two LIV Golf reserves, John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans, are also in the field this week looking to make an impact. Here's the list of all LIV Golf players competing in the 2025 International Series India presented by DLF.
- Harold Varner III
- Sebastian Munoz
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Luis Masaveu
- Cameron Tringale
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Joaquin Niemann
- John Catlin*
- Paul Casey
- Anirban Lahiri
- Ollie Schniederjans*
- Andy Ogletree
- Caleb Surratt
- Carlos Ortiz
- Abraham Ancer
2025 International Series India presented by DLF full field.
Due to the less daytime light in Gurugram, the field is limited to just 108 players this week. So here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 International Series India presented by DLF.
- Harold Varner III
- Sebastian Munoz
- Luis Masaveu
- Cameron Tringale
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Manu Gandas
- Abhinav Lohan
- Honey Baisoya
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Joaquin Niemann
- John Catlin
- Richard T. Lee
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Paul Casey
- Anirban Lahiri
- Taichi Kho
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Jack Buchanan
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Soomin Lee
- David Horsey
- Andy Ogletree
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Kalle Samooja
- Scott Vincent
- Kieran Vincent
- Wooyoung Cho
- Daihan Lee
- Doyeob Mun
- Caleb Surratt
- Kartik Singh (a)
- Sihwan Kim
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Chan Shih-chang
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Julien Sale
- M.J. Maguire
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Jbe Kruger
- Steve Lewton
- Hongtaek Kim
- Carlos Ortiz
- David Boriboonsub
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Jaco Ahlers
- Poom Saksansin
- Guntaek Koh
- Miguel Tabuena
- Wade Ormsby
- Abraham Ancer
- Bio Kim
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Kevin Yuan
- Ian Snyman
- Travis Smyth
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Jeunghun Wang
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Maverick Antcliff
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Chang Wei-lun
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Kazuki Higa
- Scott Hend
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Tatsunori Shogenji
- Poosit Supupramai
- Charlie Lindh
- Junghwan Lee
- Danthai Boonma
- Aaron Wilkin
- Nick Voke
- Justin Quiban
- Jaewoong Eom
- Yuvraj Sandhu
- Chapchai Nirat
- Jose Toledo
- Yeongsu Kim
- Jed Morgan
- Micah Shin
- Prom Meesawat
- Jeev Milkha Singh
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Shiv Kapur
- Chase Koepka
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Takumi Murakami
- Tanapat Pichaikool
- Liu Yung-hua
- Jack Thompson
- Dodge Kemmer
- Joel Stalter
- Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij
- Taiki Yoshida
- Manav Shah
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- George Kneiser
- Matthew Cheung
- Roberto Lebrija
- Rashid Khan
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Rahil Gangjee