How many LIV Golf players will compete in the 2025 International Series India presented by DLF? Field explored

The 2025 International Series India, presented by DLF, is backed by LIV Golf on the Asian Tour. The tournament is all set to begin on January 30 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, which is the host of the Hero Indian Open.

Since the 2025 LIV Golf season kicks off next week in Riyadh, we have plenty of LIV Golf players in the field this week in preparation for the LIV Golf season. There are 15 LIV Golf players in the field this week, with prominent names like Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, and Joaquin Niemann starting their year with this event.

Two LIV Golf reserves, John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans, are also in the field this week looking to make an impact. Here's the list of all LIV Golf players competing in the 2025 International Series India presented by DLF.

2025 International Series India presented by DLF full field.

Bryson DeChambeau will be competing for the first time in India- Source: Getty

Due to the less daytime light in Gurugram, the field is limited to just 108 players this week. So here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 International Series India presented by DLF.

Harold Varner III

Sebastian Munoz

Luis Masaveu

Cameron Tringale

Santiago De la Fuente

Manu Gandas

Abhinav Lohan

Honey Baisoya

Bryson DeChambeau

Joaquin Niemann

John Catlin

Richard T. Lee

Shubhankar Sharma

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Frederik Kjettrup

Paul Casey

Anirban Lahiri

Taichi Kho

Ollie Schniederjans

Jack Buchanan

Maximilian Rottluff

Soomin Lee

David Horsey

Andy Ogletree

Eugenio Chacarra

Kalle Samooja

Scott Vincent

Kieran Vincent

Wooyoung Cho

Daihan Lee

Doyeob Mun

Caleb Surratt

Kartik Singh (a)

Sihwan Kim

Jazz Janewattananond

Chan Shih-chang

Nitithorn Thippong

Julien Sale

M.J. Maguire

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Jbe Kruger

Steve Lewton

Hongtaek Kim

Carlos Ortiz

David Boriboonsub

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Sarit Suwannarut

Jaco Ahlers

Poom Saksansin

Guntaek Koh

Miguel Tabuena

Wade Ormsby

Abraham Ancer

Bio Kim

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Tomoyo Ikemura

Kevin Yuan

Ian Snyman

Travis Smyth

Gunn Charoenkul

Jeunghun Wang

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Maverick Antcliff

Stefano Mazzoli

Chang Wei-lun

Bjorn Hellgren

Kazuki Higa

Scott Hend

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

Tatsunori Shogenji

Poosit Supupramai

Charlie Lindh

Junghwan Lee

Danthai Boonma

Aaron Wilkin

Nick Voke

Justin Quiban

Jaewoong Eom

Yuvraj Sandhu

Chapchai Nirat

Jose Toledo

Yeongsu Kim

Jed Morgan

Micah Shin

Prom Meesawat

Jeev Milkha Singh

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Shiv Kapur

Chase Koepka

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Takumi Murakami

Tanapat Pichaikool

Liu Yung-hua

Jack Thompson

Dodge Kemmer

Joel Stalter

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij

Taiki Yoshida

Manav Shah

Kosuke Hamamoto

George Kneiser

Matthew Cheung

Roberto Lebrija

Rashid Khan

Karandeep Kochhar

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Rahil Gangjee

