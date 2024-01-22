How many LPGA Hall of Fame points did Lydia Ko earn post her 2024 Tournament of Champions victory? Rankings explored

Lydia Ko is back in the LPGA Tour winner's circle, after her victory at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. For the New Zealander, this is a doubly significant victory, because it leaves her on the doorstep of one of the greatest recognitions for a female golfer.

After her victory in Orlando, Lydia Ko is on the verge of being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame (LPGAHOF), as she is just one point short of achieving it. This is her first LPGA Tour win after the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2022.

Under the established system for inductions to the LPGAHOF, LPGA Tour players must have earned at least one of the following merits:

An LPGA Major tournament victory

The Vare Trophy to the player with the best season scoring average

The Player of the Year Award

And, in addition, to accumulate 27 points, distributed as follows:

One point for each LPGA official tournament win

Two points for each LPGA Major tournament win

One point for each Vare Trophy or Rolex Player of the Year honor earned

One point for winning an Olympic gold medal

Lydia Ko has won two Major tournaments (4 points), as well as the Vare Trophy (2 points) twice and also the Player of The Year Award (2 points) twice. In addition to her two Majors, she has won 18 other LPGA Tour tournaments (18 points), which adds up to 26 points she currently accumulates.

The LPGAHOF is a different institution than the World Golf Hall of Fame, although the latter also recognizes female players. The World Golf Hall of Fame has different selection criteria, being the following:

The female player must have won 15 official tournaments or more on any of the approved tours and one Major tournament, or have won two Major tournaments or more.

Be 45 years old during the year of her exhalation, or have spent three or more years off the lists of active players on any tour.

Lydia Ko meets the first requirement to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, but not the second.

Lydia Ko's career at a glance

The Kiwi is part of a generation of players who took the golf world by storm at a very young age. Lydia Ko turned pro at just 16 years old (2013) but had already made an impact on the LPGA Tour before that.

Ko is the first player to win twice on the LPGA Tour as an amateur, and is also the youngest player to win at that level. She is also the youngest player to have won a Major and the youngest to reach the World No. 1 ranking.

To her 20 victories (2 majors) on the LPGA Tour, she adds another eight in different circuits. She has also won two Olympic medals, silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2021.

At only 26 years of age, Lydia Ko has received the highest sporting accolades in her country and in professional golf. She is now on the verge of being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.