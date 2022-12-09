How many major wins does John Daly have?

John Daly is a veteran on the Tour. Since turning professional in 1987, the 56-year-old has seen several ups and downs in his long career. He has had several accolades in his long career.

In his illustrious career of 35 years, Daly has won on the PGA Tour, European Tour, Asian Tour and other tours.

John Daly Major wins

John Daly has won 19 titles in various golf tours. Out of 19, he has emerged victorious in two Majors, the PGA Championship 1991 and The Open Championship in 1995.

1991 PGA Championship

John Daly with 1991 PGA Tour Championship trophy

Perhaps, John’s biggest achievement of his career, the PGA Championship 1991 was one of the most iconic moments in golf history. John Daly, who was the ninth alternate and was nowhere near the probability of winning at the Crooked Stick Golf Club, went on to surprise everyone.

Daly only got a chance to play in the Championship when several players pulled out but that’s what destiny is, you get what you deserve eventually. In the final round, John Daly had a score of 276, 12 under par. He defeated Bruce Lietzke with a three-stroke lead.

A spectator named Thomas Weaver died due to a lightning strike during the first round of the event. Daly donated the sum of $30,000 to Weaver’s family for the study of his two daughters.

Karen Kirschner, one of Weaver’s daughters went on to become a doctor. Kirschner was grateful to Daly’s gesture

"For him to win this iconic tournament and be so selfless and share his winnings with us, it does shed a light on his true character and what he values most," said Karen, as quoted by ESPN.

The Open Championship

Daly posing with Open Championship trophy

Daly’s second win came in 1995 when he captured the Open Championship title at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. Since winning the 1991 PGA Championship, Daly didn’t have much success in the Majors the until his title at St. Andrews. He stood third in Masters 1993 which was his only top ten finish apart from his two majors.

Bookies weren’t betting on Daly despite him having good form. Daly had a bad start and his first shot went on the left rough. However, Costantino Rocca’s next two shots went into the bunker and then into the sand which worsened his chances. Eventually, Daly beat Rocca by a margin of 4 strokes.

John Daly’s career highlights

Apart from the two majors, John Daly didn’t have a great run at Major tournaments. His only top ten finish apart from the two wins came in the 1993 Masters, where he finished third.

In total, Daly had won 19 tournaments. He has been successful on the PGA Tour 5 times, has 3 wins on the European Tour, 2 on the Sunshine Tour and 1 each on the Asian and Ben Hogan Tour. He was also victorious in the 2017 PGA Tour Champions.

Apart from playing golf, Daly is into music as well. He has released three studio albums so far, My Life, I Only Know One Way and Whiskey & Water .

