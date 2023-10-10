How many Majors has Colin Morikawa won? Exploring the golfer’s record

American golfer Colin Morikawa has an impressive record in Major championships. Despite his relatively short time on the professional circuit, Morikawa has already secured two Major championship victories.

The first Major win for Colin Morikawa came in the 2020 PGA Championship. This victory marked his entry into the league of Major champions.

Morikawa's Major-winning journey continued in 2021 when he claimed the Open Championship. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that both of these Majors were secured in his debut appearances.

He joined an exclusive club by becoming the first player since the legendary Bobby Jones in 1926 to win two Majors in just eight or fewer starts.

Additionally, Morikawa became the first player in the history of golf to win two different Major championships in his debut appearances.

How did Colin Morikawa win both of his Major Championships?

Collin Morikawa of the United States celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy and the champion's watch after winning the 2020 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Colin Morikawa's major breakthrough came at the 2020 PGA Championship held at TPC Harding Park. In only his second Major championship start, Morikawa displayed glimpses of his brilliance to secure a victory.

His final-round heroics were particularly memorable, as he carded a stunning 64, tying the lowest final-round score ever recorded by a PGA Champion. This remarkable feat matched the record set by Steve Elkington in the 1995 PGA Championship.

Morikawa got a two-stroke triumph over the runner-ups Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson. At the age of 23, Morikawa became the third youngest golfer in history to secure the PGA Championship title. This victory also made him the fourth golfer to win the PGA Championship before reaching the age of 24.

Morikawa's incredible journey continued in 2021 when he won the Open Championship. This time, the historic victory took place at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent, England.

In a closely contested battle, Morikawa emerged victorious by a margin of two strokes over Jordan Spieth. Morikawa's winning score of 265 equated to an impressive 15-under-par.