How many Majors has Jack Nicklaus won? Exploring the legendary golfer’s record

Jack Nicklaus, the veteran of the golfing world, holds an impressive tally of 18 major championship victories. He stood out from the other golfers right from 1962, when he settled with his first major win at the US Open.

Jack Nicklaus at the Masters (Image via Getty)

He also holds a record of playing 54 holes 18 times in major championships, winning eight of them. He also has 39 consecutive cuts in the major championships, which speaks about his consistency. He also holds an unnoticed record of taking up the runner-up spot 19 times.

Niklaus boasts a record of 56 top-five finishes in the major championships and is way ahead of the legend of the sport, Tiger Woods, who has 33 such finishes. He also has an incredible record in Masters, particularly over 30 years, where he has been on the podium 19 times.

He also dominated the Open Championship by never finishing below, then tied for sixth. He leads in the birdies, eagles, top five, and top ten finishes, and the most was playing all 72 holes and cuts made in the tournament.

Jack Nicklaus and his major wins explored

Jack Nicklaus at the US Open (Image via Getty)

In 1962, Jack Nicklaus bagged his first major win by overcoming a 2-shot deficit at the US Open. He won with a score of -1. 1963 again saw a similar performance from Nicklaus where he led by 1- shot advantage in the Masters Tournament and ended up clinching the title. His second Masters title came in 1965, and the third one in the subsequent year.

Nicklaus also won the Open Championship in 1966 with a score of -2. Winning became a habit, and he again clinched the US Open in 1967. He triumphed once again at the Open Championship in 1970, which shows that he was undisputed during his days of professional golfing.

He won the PGA Championship in 1971 and his fourth Masters title in the subsequent year. He clinched the Open Open Championship in 1978 despite starting with a 1-shot deficit and a score of −7. After winning another US Open title in 1980, he went on to win his fifth PGA Championship in the same year.

Jack Nicklaus clinched his final major win at the Masters Tournament in 1986 with a victory score of -9. He won his last major title at the age of 46. These victories define Jack Nicklaus’ legacy as one of the greatest golfers to have graced the sport.