How many OWGR points did LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson win at Masters 2024?

The world rankings were updated on Monday, and several LIV Golf players had notable moves up the rankings, thanks to their respective performances at the Masters 2024. Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are two of those who improved the most from one week to another.

Bryson DeChambeau was one of the two LIV Golf players who received the most points (19) at the Masters 2024, thanks to his T6 finish. This allowed him to jump from 210th to 110th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Phil Mickelson went from 166th to 151st place thanks to the 3.15 points he received for finishing T43 at The Masters.

As for the rest of the LIV Golf players, Patrick Reed was the one who improved his position the most. Reed moved from 112th to 85th after receiving 10,625 points for his T12.

Cameron Smith moved from 68th to 52nd, thanks to the 19 points received for finishing T6. Joaquin Niemann improved 11 places (93rd to 82nd), thanks to the 5.3 points received for finishing T22 at Augusta National, while Tyrrell Hatton moved from 19th to 16th after receiving 14 points for finishing T9.

Brooks Koepka maintained his 33rd ranking after finishing T45 at the Masters and receiving 2.75 points. Jon Rahm moved back down the list and is now the 4th ranked golfer in the world, after tying with Koepka in T45 and receiving 2.75 points.

The rest of the LIV Golf players in the Masters field (Bubba Watson, Adrian Meronk, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel) missed the cut at the Masters and dropped in the world ranking.

The possibility of receiving points for the world ranking is one of the main challenges for LIV Golf players, since tournaments played in that circuit do not receive points.

LIV Golf players in other world rankings

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) is the official method of ranking golf players in the world. It defines participation in the Majors and other tournaments, but it is not the only one that exists. Other world rankings, although unofficial, have LIV players ranked in very different positions.

Data Golf is the most famous unofficial ranking and has Jon Rahm as the highest ranked LIV player (5th). He is followed in the Top 50 by Tyrrell Hatton (8th), Joaquin Niemann (9th), Bryson DeChambeau (13th), Talor Gooch (34th), Louis Oosthuizen (38th), Cameron Smith (41st) and Dean Burmester (47th).

The other most recognized unofficial world ranking, The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR), has Jon Rahm (4th), Tyrrell Hatton (9th), Bryson DeChambeau (11th), Joaquin Niemann (14th), Talor Gooch (15th), Dean Burmester (34th), Cameron Smith (38th), Brooks Koepka (45th), Dustin Johnson (47th) and Sergio Garcia (49th) as the LIV players in its Top 50.

