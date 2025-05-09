How many previous PGA Championship winners are in the 2025 field? All you need to know

The PGA Championship, first held in 1916, is one of the four majors in men’s professional golf. The 2025 edition will be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18.

Ad

This year’s field includes 13 past champions, each returning with hopes of securing another Wanamaker Trophy to their resume.

Here’s a look at the past PGA Championship winners competing in the 2025 edition:

Xander Schauffele (2024)

Schauffele returns to defend his title after winning the 2024 PGA Championship by one stroke over Bryson DeChambeau. He finished 21-under (263) with rounds of 62, 68, 68, and 65. He most recently placed T18 at the RBC Heritage.

Keegan Bradley (2011)

Bradley’s breakthrough came in 2011 with a final score of 8-under (272). He posted rounds of 71, 64, 69, and 68. He also finished T18 at his latest outing at the PGA Championship in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brooks Koepka (2018, 2019, 2023)

The current LIV Golf player has won the PGA Championship thrice. He first won the event in 2018 with a 16-under (264) finish, beating Tiger Woods by two strokes. He defended his title in 2019 at 8-under (272) and won again in 2023 with 9-under (271), two ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

Phil Mickelson (2005, 2021)

Golf veteran Phil Mickelson is also in the field. He has won the PGA Championship twice. First in 2005, carding rounds of 67, 65, 72, 72, with a total of 276, 4-under par. He then went on to win the 2021 edition, a 6-under (282), finishing two ahead of Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. Mickelson carded rounds of 70, 69, 70, and 73.

Ad

Collin Morikawa (2020)

Morikawa won in 2020 with a final-round 64, finishing at 13-under (267), carding 69, 69, 65, and 64. He won by two strokes ahead of Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson.

Ad

Justin Thomas (2017)

Thomas posted a final score of 8-under (276) at Quail Hollow in 2017 to win by three. He posted rounds of 73, 66, 69, and 68. Thomas enters this year fresh off a win at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

Jimmy Walker (2016)

Walker won with a 14-under (266 strokes). He carded rounds of 65, 66, 68, and 67, winning one stroke over 2015 champion Jason Day.

Jason Day (2015)

Jason Day carded rounds of 68, 67, 66, 67, with a 20-under-par (268 strokes). He won his lone major, defeating Jordan Spieth by three strokes.

Ad

Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014)

McIlroy secured his 2012 title with an eight-shot win at 13-under (275) with rounds of 67, 75, 67, and 66.

He won again in 2014 with a 16-under (268), one ahead of Phil Mickelson, carding rounds of 69, 67, 67, 66.

Jason Dufner (2013)

Dufner won in 2013 with a 10-under (270). He carded 68, 63, 71, and 68, winning two ahead of Jim Furyk.

Martin Kaymer (2010)

He won the event in 2010 after a playoff win over Bubba Watson, both having finished at 277. Kaymer carded rounds of 72, 68, 67, and 70 with a total of 11 under par.

Ad

Padraig Harrington (2008)

Harrington finished at 3-under (277), carding rounds of 71, 74, 66, and 66. He won the match two over Sergio Garcia and Ben Curtis.

Shaun Micheel (2003)

Micheel claimed his only major with a 4-under (276), two ahead of Chad Campbell, carding rounds of 69, 68, 69, 70 with a total of 276 strokes, 4-under par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More