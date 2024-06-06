How many previous US Open winners are in the 2024 field? All you need to know

The 2024 US Open will be played at the legendary Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina from June 13 to 16. The second-oldest tournament still in play, and one of the most storied on the global golf calendar, is the third major of the men's golf season.

The field for the 2024 US Open will include 14 former champions of the event. Several of them are qualified by virtue of having qualified 10 years ago or less, while others earned their place through exemption categories or the open qualifiers.

Below is the list of former US Open champions in the field for 2024:

Wyndham Clark (2023)

Matt Fitzpatrick (2022)

Jon Rahm (2021)

Bryson DeChambeau (2020)

Gary Woodland (2019)

Brooks Koepka (2017, 2018)

Dustin Johnson (2016)

Jordan Spieth (2015)

Martin Kaymer (2014)

Justin Rose (2013)

Webb Simpson (2012)

Rory McIlroy (2011)

Lucas Glover (2009)

Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008)

Clark, Fitzpatrick, Rahm, DeChambeau, Woodland, Koepka, Johnson, Spieth and Kaymer are exempt for the 2024 edition, having won their title 10 years ago or less. Rose was eligible because, as of the end of 2023, he was ranked 39th out of 60 people in the world.

McIlroy qualified by finishing in the Top 10 of the 2023 edition, while Lucas Glover qualified by finishing in the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup rankings during the previous season.

Finally, Webb Simpson earned his spot in the 2024 US Open field through the final qualifier at Duke University Golf Club, and Tiger Woods earned a special invitation from the sponsors.

The Top 60 competitors in the world who are not otherwise exempt will secure a spot in the field after the event's qualifying period ends on June 10. This opens the door for another former champion of the event to qualify at the last minute.

Other major champions in the 2024 US Open field

One of the exemption categories for the US Open is that the champions of the other three majors during the last five years receive a place in the field. In addition, other major champions have also qualified in other ways.

These are the major champions (not US Open champions) present in the field:

Xander Schauffele (PGA CXhampionship)

Scottie Scheffler (The Masters)

Cameron Smith (The Open)

Hideki Matsuyama (The Masters)

Phil Mickelson (The Masters, The Open, PGA Championship)

Collin Morikawa (The Open, PGA Championship)

Justin Thomas (PGA Championship)

Brian Harman (The Open)

Shane Lowry (The Open)

Keegan Bradley (PGA Championship)

Jason Day (PGA Championship)

Francesco Molinari (The Open)

Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer also qualified by winning the 2023 US Senior Open, but will not play due to health issues.

The upcoming US Open will be the 1000th event in the history of the United States Golf Association.