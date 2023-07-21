How many The Open Championship wins does Tiger Woods have? Exploring golfer's past major outings

Tiger Woods, one of the greatest golfers ever, has an impressive track record in the sport with 82 PGA Tour wins, including 15 major victories.

Woods has also enjoyed an impressive run at The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, which is the oldest major golf tournament worldwide. It is held on challenging links courses throughout the United Kingdom and is widely considered one of the most important events in golf.

This year’s Open Championship is set to begin on Thursday, July 20, at The Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral in Merseyside, England. Although Woods won't be competing this year, he has left a lasting legacy at the event.

The expert golfer has won three times at The Open. He first won The Open in the year 2000 and then went on to win two more times in 2005 and 2006.

Here’s a look at his wins at The Open Championship.

The 129th Open at St Andrews (2000): Tiger Woods' dominant performance

In the year 2000, Tiger Woods arrived at St Andrews following a clear 15-shot victory in the U.S. Open. He continued his dominance by clinching his first Open Championship title.

Woods finished the tournament with a record-breaking total of 19 under par, eight strokes ahead of his closest competitors, Ernie Els and Thomas Bjorn. During the tournament, Bjorn, who finished T2, made a memorable statement in the post-match interview about Woods' remarkable performance.

"It certainly looks like somebody out there is playing golf on a different planet than the rest of us," he said.

The 134th Open at St Andrews (2005): A stellar defense

Returning to St Andrews in 2005, Tiger Woods aimed to add another Open Championship title to his name. The tournament saw Woods hold a five-shot lead over Colin Montgomerie, demonstrating his continued dominance on the course.

With his exceptional skills and unwavering focus, Woods secured his second Claret Jug. Reflecting on his victory, he said:

“It's as good as it gets. I battled this week—conditions, the field, the golf course—and somehow came out on top.”

The 135th Open at the Royal Liverpool (2006): An Emotional Triumph

In 2006, Tiger Woods faced emotional challenges as he competed at Royal Liverpool, just months after the passing of his father and mentor, Earl Woods.

Despite the personal hardship, he won the event with strategic brilliance and outstanding shot-making. Woods' emotional victory, which ended in tears of joy, displayed his strength and highlighted the influence his father had on his life and career.

After his win, he shared what went through his mind when he secured the victory in an interview.

“At that moment, it just came pouring out,” Tiger Woods said. “All the things that my father has meant to me in the game of golf. And I just wish he could have seen it one more time.”