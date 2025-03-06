How many times has Tiger Woods won the Arnold Palmer Invitational? Woods' record performances at Bay Hill explored 

Tiger Woods has been a dominant figure in the world of men's professional golf, with the Arnold Palmer Invitational seeing his finest performances and consistency. The annual event, which is held at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, has seen the 15-time Major championship winner record eight victories.

Named after the late Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods won the tournament for the first time in 2000 by beating Davis Love III by four strokes. The tournament was then called the Bay Hill Invitational. The win marked the TGL co-founder's third of nine titles he won that year.

Tiger Woods won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2001 and 2002 by beating Phil Mickelson and Michael Campbell, respectively. The 2003 edition saw the 82-time PGA Tour winner create history by becoming the first player since Gene Sarazen in 1930 to win the same tournament four consecutive times. Woods won by a whopping 11 strokes, finishing ahead of Kirk Triplett, Stewart Cink, Kenny Perry and Brad Faxon.

The 2008 Arnold Palmer Invitational saw Woods win the title in grand fashion. He drained an incredibly challenging 25-foot long putt for a birdie to beat Bart Bryant by one stroke. The now 49-year-old defended his title in 2009.

Tiger Woods ran into a dry patch on the PGA Tour from September 2009 to early 2012, spanning 27 tournaments, before ending the streak at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The legendary golfer's win at the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational was historic, as Tiger Woods tied Sam Snead for the record for most victories in a single PGA Tour event.

Tiger Woods' winning scores at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' winning performances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (via PGA Tour):

2000 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Round 1 - 69

Round 2 - 64

Round 3 - 67

Round 4 - 70

Total - 270 (18 under par)

2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Round 1 - 71

Round 2 - 67

Round 3 - 66

Round 4 - 69

Total - 273 (15 under par)

2002 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Round 1 - 67

Round 2 - 65

Round 3 - 74

Round 4 - 69

Total - 275 (13 under par)

2003 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Round 1 - 70

Round 2 - 65

Round 3 - 66

Round 4 - 68

Total - 269 (19 under par)

2008 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Round 1 - 70

Round 2 - 68

Round 3 - 66

Round 4 - 66

Total - 270 (10 under par)

2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Round 1 - 68

Round 2 - 69

Round 3 - 71

Round 4 - 67

Total - 275 (5 under par)

2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Round 1 - 69

Round 2 - 65

Round 3 - 71

Round 4 - 70

Total - 275 (13 under par)

2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Round 1 - 69

Round 2 - 70

Round 3 - 66

Round 4 - 70

Total - 275 (13 under par)

