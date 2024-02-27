How many tournaments has Talor Gooch won in his time on the PGA Tour? Exploring the golfer's record

Talor Gooch, former Oklahoma State Cowboy and PGA Tour professional, is now one of the faces of the LIV Golf League as he was the top money earner last season for the rival league. Gooch joined the PGA Tour in 2017 after competing on the PGA Tour Canada circuit as well as the web.com series.

In his first year on the PGA Tour, Gooch made the cut in 12 out of 27 starts with his best finish being a T13 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Talor Gooch didn't break through until November 2021 with his first PGA Tour win at the RSM Classic, winning by 3 strokes over Mackenzie Hughes.

Overall, Talor Gooch played 123 events on the PGA Tour, with 80 cuts made. He has one win, one 3rd place finish, nine top-5 finishes and 11 top-10 finishes.

Talor Gooch and LIV Golf

In May 2022, Talor Gooch joined the LIV Golf League and has been a partner of the rival tour ever since. It wasn't until 2023 when Gooch won his first LIV Golf event in Australia at LIV Adelaide.

The win in Australia seemed to fill him with momentum for the remainder of the 2023 season. One week later, Gooch earned another victory in Singapore followed by his third win coming three months later at LIV Golf Andalucia, which was played in Spain.

Expand Tweet

Talor Gooch has been in the spotlight of late due to the evolving conversations regarding the upcoming Masters tournament and who is allowed to play. Speaking about Rory McIlroy's hunt for the Grand Slam ahead of the Masters, Gooch had a few choice words to say, creating a buzz around the golf community.

According to Golf Digest Australia, Gooch stated: "If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his [career] grand slam without some of the best players in the world, there's just going to be an asterisk, It's just the reality. I think everybody wins whenever the majors figure out a way to get the best players in the world there."

It seems that about 20% of the golfers who are in the LIV Golf League are going to be playing the Masters. A total of 12 LIV golfers received an extended invitation and many people in the golf world are suspecting that Gooch's comments are due to the fact that he was snubbed out of an invite this year.

During his career, Talor Gooch has played in 11 Major championships and has failed to crack the top 10 in any of those outings.