How many wins does Talor Gooch have on LIV Golf? PGA Championship bound golfer’s record explored

Talor Gooch is one of the most talked about golfers around the world. A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Gooch made heads turn when he joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf in 2022. Since then, the 32-year-old seems to have made progress in his professional career.

On the LIV Golf Tour, Talor Gooch has managed to amass three individual victories. His first victory came on April 23, 2023, when he beat Anirban Lahiri to win LIV Golf Adelaide by a margin of three strokes. This victory was the beginning of a special year for Gooch.

Immediately after his victory down under, Gooch participated in LIV Golf Singapore on April 30, 2023. Like Adelaide, Singapore also yielded fruitful results for the 32-year-old golfer as he beat Sergio Garcia in the playoffs to win the competition.

Following his victory in Singapore, Talor Gooch had to wait almost a month before securing his third title on the LIV Golf Tour. Gooch beat Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke to win LIV Golf Andalucia.

Talor Gooch received an invitation to play at the upcoming PGA Championship

A major, the upcoming PGA Championship is one of the most important events on the PGA Tour. Set to take place from May 16 to May 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course, the PGA Championship will feature some big names from the tour, making the event a must-watch.

However, among all the big names set to feature at the PGA Championship, a surprising name is Talor Gooch, who has received an invitation to play at the PGA Championship. Given the fact that he did not do anything to qualify for the event, this invitation shocked many fans and pundits alike.

Regardless, the 32-year-old decided to grab this opportunity with both hands. Gooch reacted to receiving an invite to the PGA Championship on Twitter (now X). The American professional golfer wrote:

"Looking forward to Valhalla next week! Thank you for the invitation PGA. See y'all there."

Check out Talor Gooch's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Since Gooch will certainly play at the PGA Championship, it will be interesting to see how he performs. While he may not be a favorite to win, the unpredictable nature of this sport leaves room for unexpected outcomes.