How much has Joel Dahmen won this year? 2024 earnings explored

Joel Dahmen is on the verge of what would be by far his best performance on the PGA Tour so far. Dahmen is vying for a top-10 finish at The Players Championship, and if achieved, it would mark his first since 2023.

The Players Championship is Dahmen's seventh event of 2024. In the previous six, he made three cuts, earning a total of $57,257.

Joel Dahmen opened the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished T72 and earned $16,600. He then suffered back-to-back cuts at The American Express and the Farmer's Insurance Open. At the WM Phoenix Open, he finished T41, taking home a check for $30,404. He was cut again at the Cognizant Classic and finished T49 at the Puerto Rico Open, earning $10,253.33.

Joel Dahmen's fortunes appear to have taken a turn at The Players Championship, where he arrived as a member of the Top 125 in the 2023 FedEx Cup standings. At TPC Sawgrass, Dahmen played his first round with a score of 74 but rebounded and fired two consecutive 67s that catapulted him to the top of the leaderboard.

During the back nine of the fourth and decisive round, Joel Dahmen had three birdies and one bogey. Through the 11th, he has a score of 10 under and is outside the top 10 by just two strokes.

The Players Championship has paychecks ranging from $681,250 to $331,250 for players finishing between 10th and 20th place, where Joel Dahmen is currently ranked (amounts may vary depending on ties).

If Dahmen can bag this paycheck, it would be the highest for him in over a year. The last time Dahmen won more than $300,000 in a tournament was at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished T3.

Likewise, Dahmen hasn't won more than $400,000 in a tournament since the 2022 US Open, where he finished T10. He also hasn't received a paycheck of more than $500,000 since winning the 2021 Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship.

Joel Dahmen's career earnings at a glance

Before the start of the 2024 season, Dahmen had played 13 years of professional golf. He has played on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica so far.

His top earnings in professional golf have come on the PGA Tour, with $11.1 million, followed far behind by the Korn Ferry Tour, with $289,000. Between the PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica, he earned $8,658, to complete his career earnings at $11.5 million.

Dahmen has played 288 tournaments on the PGA Tour and its feeder circuits. His best results include three victories (one on the PGA Tour and two on the PGA Tour Canada) with 189 cuts passed and 38 Top 10s.