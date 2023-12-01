How much did Jon Rahm earn from the PGA Tour? Career earnings explored as Spanish Golfer rumored to make LIV move

Rumors of Jon Rahm's transfer to LIV Golf have gained momentum in the last two weeks. Every day new details of the alleged deal are circulating and there are more than a few important voices in the golf world that take the deal for granted.

Jon Rahm is one of the most successful players on the PGA Tour today, and his success is notably reflected in his earnings. The Spaniard has earned $51,546,651 on the Tour thanks to his sporting results.

Expand Tweet

The 2022-23 season was by far Jon Rahm's most lucrative season, earning more than $16.5 million. It was also his most successful season from a sporting point of view with four victories, including his second Major (The Masters).

None of Jon Rahm's seven seasons on the PGA Tour have been bad. Rahm has won more than $1,000,000 in each season, including his debut season, in which he only played seven tournaments.

Other earnings from within the PGA Tour's schemes must also be added to Rahm's tally apart from sporting prizes. From the Players Impact Program (PIP), the Spaniard earned $9 million only in 2023.

If we look beyond Jon Rahm's PGA Tour earnings, the Spaniard raked in another $29.5 million, bringing his total to more than $81 million.

Jon Rahm and LIV Golf: Latest Rumors

According to LIV Golf Updates, the deal between Jon Rahm and LIV Golf would include a number of perks for the player that go beyond a multi-million dollar signing bonus.

This was reported by LIV Golf Updates on its X (formerly Twitter) account:

Contract runs through 2029

$300m total signing bonus - paid over life of contract

Given option to join Fireballs GC but opting to captain his own team, which he will own 25%.

Expand Tweet

The same media outlet also reported that the $600 million offered to Rahm includes the captaincy of his own team. It is also alleged that the Spaniard would join LIV Golf as early as the 2024 season, which begins in February.

Rumors of Rahm's alleged move to LIV Golf have circulated practically since the inception of the circuit in 2022. To date, none of them have been confirmed by the player or any LIV Golf or PGA Tour authority.

Rahm has been questioned multiple times about the circuit backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Spaniard said months ago that he does not like the format in which it is played, adding that he feels comfortable on the PGA Tour.

However, Rahm has always been respectful of the LIV circuit and his colleagues who play on it. He is also known to be friends with several LIV stars such as Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia which could influence his decision.