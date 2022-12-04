How much is Max Homa worth? Exploring breakout PGA Tour star’s earnings and net worth

Max Homa is one of the most sensational professional golfers on and off the course. The American had a good 2022 season, winning both the Fortinet Championship and the Wells Fargo Championship. Homa, who turned pro in 2013 has had 5 PGA Tour career victories so far.

During the 2023 season, Homa successfully defended his title in the season opener of the Fortinet Championship. As of now, he is ranked World No. 16 in the PGA Tour rankings.

Homa's success in the sport has led him to become one of the highest-earning golfers out there. He mostly earns from tournaments, sponsorships, and endorsements. According to the PGA Tour's official website, the 32-year-old has officially made $15,000,117 so far through tournaments.

Max Homa's Net Worth

As per the website Masters GolfTV, Homa's net worth in 2022 is around $5 million. Interestingly, this is a whopping 22% more than last year's. Apart from golf earnings, endorsements also contribute to his $2.9 million annual income. In addition, he earns an annual salary of $1 million from playing tournaments (as per Masters Golf TV).

Max Homa also received $3,000,000 as he stood 14th in the PIP rankings.

Endorsements

According to the website of Essentially Sports, the 32-year-old is a brand ambassador for a virtual golf and bar restaurant, X-Golf. Homa also signed a deal with the insurance company Burns & Wilcox in 2020. Notably, Titleist has a Max Homa collection.

Family

Max Homa with his wife Lacey Croom (Image Via Getty)

Max is the son of John Homa and Bonnie Milstein. His father is an acting coach, while his mother, Bonnie, works with Valley Produce Market as an office manager. His sister's name is Maddie.

Homa married his girlfriend Lacey Croom in 2019. They became parents on October 30 this year.

Upcoming events for Max Homa

Homa is currently in Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge(Image Via Getty)

This was Max's first multiple-victory season on the PGA Tour, reaching the Tour Championship for the first time. It was also the sixth consecutive season where he qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The US golfer was also one of the six captain picks in the President's Cup and won all four matches he played.

Max Homa is currently in Albany, Bahamas, for the Hero World Challenge, a charitable tournament hosted by Tiger Woods. The likes of Kevin Kisner, Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, and Matthew Fitzpatrick are also going to be featured in the tournament.

After the Hero World Challenge, he will be seen in the QBE Shootout where he will pair up with Kevin Kisner. The QBE Shootout will have 12 teams with 2 players on each team.

The QBE Shootout will feature Nelly Korda, Trey Mullinax, Lexi Thompson, and many others. Korda and Thompson will be the first LPGA stars to feature in the history of the tournament. The 34th edition of the QBE Shootout is going to begin on December 7, 2022, at the Tiburón Golf Club of The Ritz-Carlton Resort in Naples.

