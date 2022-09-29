How much does Nike pay Tiger Woods per year?

Tiger Woods and Nike have had an inseparable bond since right before the start of his professional career. The golf legend has been associated with Nike since 1996, just before his pro debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

This is an unlikely partnership in sporting history where an athlete has been associated with a brand for more than two decades now. Let's take a deeper look into the history behind their partnership.

What is the worth of Tiger Woods' contract with Nike?

Before turning pro, Woods was already a well-known name in the world. Tiger Woods' first contract with Nike in 1996 was a five-year agreement worth $40 million. Since then, he has updated the contract four times.

According to reports, Tiger's next contract came in 2001, which was double his initial contract amount. It was a five-year agreement, roughly worth $100 million.

The third deal was signed in 2006 for seven years, followed by the most recent deal, which is double the size of his second deal. It has been reported that his current Nike contract is $200 million.

Woods' agent said in 2013:

“We’re comfortable with where we ended up and the career trajectory that Tiger will be on with Nike."

When does Tiger Woods-Nike's contract expire?

Nike has stood as Tiger's strongest pillar in both the ups and downs of his life. In 2009, Tiger reached a point where most of his sponsors backed out when news of his extramarital affairs came to light. But Nike chose to stay and continue the contract with him.

Even when he was charged with speeding in 2017, Nike decided to stay. At the same time, Woods was struggling with multiple back injuries and did not do well professionally from 2014-17, with only one top 10 finish.

However, he made a strong comeback in 2018, finishing second in the FedEx Cup with seven top-10 finishes that year. Doing so, Nike used the opportunity by creating a commercial titled, "Welcome Back". The partnership does not seem to cease anytime soon at least untill Woods officially retires from the sport.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell FIRST LOOK: Nike's new Tiger spot called "Welcome Back." FIRST LOOK: Nike's new Tiger spot called "Welcome Back." https://t.co/fWrokiQJdC

He is now 46, with five Masters and 82 PGA tour wins throughout his career. The former world number one has been the number one player in the world for the most consecutive weeks and the greatest total number of weeks of any golfer in history.

In 2021, he met with a horrifying accident due to which he went through serious surgery to repair his right leg. While many thought he would retire at that point, others were eagerly waiting for more Tiger magic, and the latter did happen.

He returned in 2022 to The Masters, but the result was not something he might have expected. However, considering his injuries, making a comeback in itself was a victory, and only time will tell what more Tiger magic the world has yet to witness.

While practicing for the Augusta National, he was spotted wearing a different brand of shoe, which surprised everyone. This led to uncertainty over his contract with Nike.

However, during a press conference, Woods said that due to the rods and screws in his leg, he needed a different type of shoe to keep him more stable.

He further added:

"Nike’s been fantastic over the year for providing me with equipment and work. We’ve been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We’re still going to continue doing it and hopefully, we’ll have something soon."

This shows that their partnership is not ending any time soon.

