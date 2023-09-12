How much pro golfers make? Players’ average earnings, salary and more explored 

Golf is considered the elite men's game. There is a popular notion that only rich people can play the sport. Nevertheless, there are millions of golfers, hundreds of whom play the sport professionally.
Depending on the events they have participated in, professional golfers make a variety of wages. According to PGATour.com, the PGA Tour players make an estimated $1.5 million annually in pay.
The Tour golfers earn a guaranteed seasonal income in addition to whatever money they make from tournaments. In addition to their earnings from competitions, PGA Tour players are guaranteed a salary of $500,000 for the 2022–2023 season, according to Golf Monthly.
The Tour has also started the elevated events from next season with an increase in winning amount. Players also make money through the Program Impact Program.
According to Sports Pro Media, the DP World Tour guaranteed a minimum wage of $150,000 for the 2023 season for participants in at least 15 events.
The average annual salary for professional golfers is roughly $30,000, though this might vary according to which Tour and series they play in. Professional golfers also make a tremendous amount from their endorsement deals.
Highest PGA Tour earners
Tiger Woods is one of the highest earners on the PGA Tour. He has made around $120,954,766 by playing on the Tour. He is also one of the richest golfers in the world. Woods is the only golfer whose net worth counts in billions.
PGA Tour players make the most money in golf. However, LIV golfers also make a significant amount from their events. The series was funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which signed million-dollar deals with professional golfers.
Here are the highest PGA Tour earners:
- 1 Tiger Woods: $120,954,766
- 2 Rory McIlroy: $80,095,557
- 3 Jim Furyk: $71,507,269
- 4 Vijay Singh: $71,236,216
- 5 Adam Scott: $62,924,220
- 6 Justin Rose: $61,819,359
- 7 Jordan Spieth: $60,009,379
- 8 Matt Kuchar: $57,753,967
- 9 Jason Day: $57,013,845
- 10 Justin Thomas: $54,137,404
- 11 Jon Rahm: $51,546,651
- 12 Ernie Els: $49,385,600
- 13 Rickie Fowler: $48,911,847
- 14 Zach Johnson: $48,556,493
- 15 Webb Simpson: $45,124,009
- 16 Davis Love III: $44,959,243
- 17 Steve Stricker: $44,936,354
- 18 Hideki Matsuyama: $44,146,452
- 19 Stewart Cink: $43,283,250
- 20 Scottie Scheffler: $42,565,229
- 21 Patrick Cantlay: $42,023,361
- 22 David Toms: $41,901,709
- 23 Brandt Snedeker: $40,650,742
- 24 Keegan Bradley: $40,429,538
- 25 Xander Schauffele: $38,874,112
- 26 Luke Donald; $37,663,042
- 27 Tony Finau: $37,379,004
- 28 Rory Sabbatini: $36,119,041
- 29 Billy Horschel: $35,182,660
- 30 Lucas Glover: $34,367,031
- 31 Justin Leonard: $33,884,793
- 32 Gary Woodland: $33,423,884
- 33 Charley Hoffman: $33,310,167
- 34 Ryan Moore: $33,046,981
- 35 Ryan Palmer: $32,982,641
- 36 Brian Harman: $32,873,672
- 37 K.J. Choi: $32,803,596
- 38 Kenny Perry: $32,123,130
- 39 Retief Goosen: $31,301,518
- 40 Bill Haas: $31,011,664
- 41 Hunter Mahan: $30,786,458
- 42 Geoff Ogilvy: $30,626,566
- 43 Stuart Appleby: $29,828,521
- 44 Nick Watney: $29,241,667
- 45 Jerry Kelly: $29,111,709
- 46 Kevin Kisner: $29,055,393
- 47 Jason Dufner: $28,167,354
- 48 Mike Weir: $28,043,420
- 49 Harris English: $27,966,333
- 50 Jimmy Walker: $27,633,046