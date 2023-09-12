How much pro golfers make? Players’ average earnings, salary and more explored 

Golf is considered the elite men's game. There is a popular notion that only rich people can play the sport. Nevertheless, there are millions of golfers, hundreds of whom play the sport professionally.

Depending on the events they have participated in, professional golfers make a variety of wages. According to PGATour.com, the PGA Tour players make an estimated $1.5 million annually in pay.

The Tour golfers earn a guaranteed seasonal income in addition to whatever money they make from tournaments. In addition to their earnings from competitions, PGA Tour players are guaranteed a salary of $500,000 for the 2022–2023 season, according to Golf Monthly.

The Tour has also started the elevated events from next season with an increase in winning amount. Players also make money through the Program Impact Program.

According to Sports Pro Media, the DP World Tour guaranteed a minimum wage of $150,000 for the 2023 season for participants in at least 15 events.

The average annual salary for professional golfers is roughly $30,000, though this might vary according to which Tour and series they play in. Professional golfers also make a tremendous amount from their endorsement deals.

Highest PGA Tour earners

Tiger Woods is one of the highest earners on the PGA Tour. He has made around $120,954,766 by playing on the Tour. He is also one of the richest golfers in the world. Woods is the only golfer whose net worth counts in billions.

PGA Tour players make the most money in golf. However, LIV golfers also make a significant amount from their events. The series was funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which signed million-dollar deals with professional golfers.

Here are the highest PGA Tour earners:

1 Tiger Woods: $120,954,766

2 Rory McIlroy: $80,095,557

3 Jim Furyk: $71,507,269

4 Vijay Singh: $71,236,216

5 Adam Scott: $62,924,220

6 Justin Rose: $61,819,359

7 Jordan Spieth: $60,009,379

8 Matt Kuchar: $57,753,967

9 Jason Day: $57,013,845

10 Justin Thomas: $54,137,404

11 Jon Rahm: $51,546,651

12 Ernie Els: $49,385,600

13 Rickie Fowler: $48,911,847

14 Zach Johnson: $48,556,493

15 Webb Simpson: $45,124,009

16 Davis Love III: $44,959,243

17 Steve Stricker: $44,936,354

18 Hideki Matsuyama: $44,146,452

19 Stewart Cink: $43,283,250

20 Scottie Scheffler: $42,565,229

21 Patrick Cantlay: $42,023,361

22 David Toms: $41,901,709

23 Brandt Snedeker: $40,650,742

24 Keegan Bradley: $40,429,538

25 Xander Schauffele: $38,874,112

26 Luke Donald; $37,663,042

27 Tony Finau: $37,379,004

28 Rory Sabbatini: $36,119,041

29 Billy Horschel: $35,182,660

30 Lucas Glover: $34,367,031

31 Justin Leonard: $33,884,793

32 Gary Woodland: $33,423,884

33 Charley Hoffman: $33,310,167

34 Ryan Moore: $33,046,981

35 Ryan Palmer: $32,982,641

36 Brian Harman: $32,873,672

37 K.J. Choi: $32,803,596

38 Kenny Perry: $32,123,130

39 Retief Goosen: $31,301,518

40 Bill Haas: $31,011,664

41 Hunter Mahan: $30,786,458

42 Geoff Ogilvy: $30,626,566

43 Stuart Appleby: $29,828,521

44 Nick Watney: $29,241,667

45 Jerry Kelly: $29,111,709

46 Kevin Kisner: $29,055,393

47 Jason Dufner: $28,167,354

48 Mike Weir: $28,043,420

49 Harris English: $27,966,333

50 Jimmy Walker: $27,633,046