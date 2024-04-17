How much is the purse for the 2024 RBC Heritage? All you need to know

The RBC Heritage is the next stop on the PGA Tour and starts this Thursday, April 19. The Hilton Heads Classic will seek, as it does every year, to keep the excitement of the golf world high a week after The Masters.

As in 2023, the RBC Heritage is a Signature Event (fifth of the season), so its purse is $20,000,000. It is the second highest purse of the PGA Tour tournaments (tied with the rest of the events of the same type), after The Players Championship ($25 million).

The winner's share of the RBC Heritage is $3.6 million, the same amount received by Scottie Scheffler after winning The Masters Tournament. The top three finishers are expected to receive more than $1 million and the Top 36 are expected to receive more than $100,000 (depending on ties).

In addition, the RBC Heritage also distributes the most FedEx Cup points (tied with the rest of the Signature Events and Majors). For example, the winner will receive 750 points for the roster.

All this motivates the best players on the circuit to occupy a place on the field. Scottie Scheffler heads the roster, with eight of the world's top 10 confirmed to play.

A look at the history of the RBC Heritage

The RBC Heritage was first played in 1969 as the Heritage Golf Classic. It has always been played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, North Carolina, and its inaugural champion was none other than legend Arnold Palmer.

Other great players who have played and won there include Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Bernhard Langer, Nick Price and Davis Love III. The latter holds the record for most wins at the event, with five.

The lowest score record for the event (22 under 262) is held by Webb Simpson since he won in 2020. The 2023 champion is Matt Fitzpatrick, who will be this week at Hilton Head looking to defend his title.

The purse of the event has had an impressive evolution. From $100,000 at its founding stage, it has climbed to $450,000 in 1986, then $1 million in 1990, $3 million in 2000, $5.7 million in 2010 and $7.1 million in 2020.

However, the biggest jump occurred between 2022 and 2023, when it went from $8 million to the current $20 million.

The prize for winning has grown accordingly. Palmer received $20,000 for his win in 1969, while less than 20 years later, Davis Love III was the first to receive more than $100,000 ($117,000) for his win in 1987.

Brian Gay was the first to earn more than $1 million ($1.026 million) when he won in 2009, while Matt Fitzpatrick inaugurated the "club" of champions who receive $3.6 million for their win.

