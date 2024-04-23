How much is the purse for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Prize money, payouts, and more

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the only official team tournament on the PGA Tour calendar and will be played from April 25 in Avondale, Louisiana. The field is composed of 80 duos that will be fighting for the title.

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans has a purse of $8,900,000 ($300,000 more than in 2023) with a prize purse of $1,286,050 for each member of the champion team. The winner's share represents more than 25 percent of the total purse, another of the identifying characteristics of this tournament.

Only 33 teams (plus ties) will make the cut after 36 holes. The full distribution of the new purse has not been disclosed at this time, but it is estimated that the runner-up team will receive a paycheck of over $1 million, while around the Top 15 will earn more than $100,000.

The format of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans calls for foursomes during the first round and fourballs during the second round. Teams that make the cut will play foursomes again on Saturday and fourballs on Sunday.

How has the Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse evolved?

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans only adopted its team format in 2017. From then to date, its purse has grown from an initial $7.1 million to the current $8.9 million.

In fact, the event has increased its purse every year, with the biggest jump reported between 2021 and 2022, when it went from $7.4 million to $8.3 million.

As for the winner's share, it has grown at the same rate. Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt each received $1,022,400 when they won the first edition of the event with its new format, and subsequent winners have seen their paychecks grow each year.

Cameron Smith himself is the only player to have won the team tournament twice, while Billy Horschel is the only player to have won at Abondale in both the individual and team eras. Horschel will be in the field in 2024, looking to add to his record.

The event is played at TPC Louisiana, a renowned course located in Avondale. The course was founded in 2004, has 7,425 yards, is par 72 and its record is 61, set by Ken Archer in 2022.

