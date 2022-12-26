How much does Rory McIlroy make from brand endorsements?

Rory McIlroy is one of the greatest names in contemporary golf. His name sells both on and off the golf course. Not only has the World No. 1 achieved a lot in his career on the green, but he has also made enough money with brand endorsements.

On that note, let's check out the brands associated with the star golfer.

Rory McIlroy's brand endorsments

Rory McIlroy has a long association with Nike

As per Forbes, McIlroy earns around $34 million from endorsements. He endorses brands like TaylorMade, Nike, NBC Sports/Golf Pass, Omega and Optum. The precise details of McIlroy’s latest deal have not been revealed.

As per Firstsportz, Rory signed a $100 million to $250 million endorsement contract with Nike in 2013. Subsequently, in 2017, he extended his contract with Nike to 10 more years for $200 million.

McIlroy recently announced a new sponsorship deal with the financial management company Workday. In 2017, McIlroy made a $100 million deal with TaylorMade after Nike stopped producing golf equipment. UnitedHealth Group and Upper Deck are the other names Rory is associated with.

Rory McIlroy's Net Worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Rory has a net worth of $170 million. As per Forbes, Rory was #37 on the highest-paid athletes list with $41.5 million earnings which included salary and winnings of $7.5 and endorsements of $34m.

McIlroy ranks 4th with earnings of over $68,064,549 in the all-time money leaders list of golf professionals.

Philanthropy

McIlroy set up The Rory Foundation, aimed primarily at supporting vulnerable and underprivileged children. He called his parents the inspiration behind the idea of opening the foundation. The Rory Foundation was the official host of the Irish Open from 2015 till 2019. However, the Foundation closed in 2019 citing that McIlroy was moving towards a "private philanthropic policy" since then.

Apart from this, Rory features in charity events to raise money. He played alongside Dustin Johnson to raise more than $5 million for the COVID relief fund.

Rory McIlroy's achievements

Rory McIlroy has won 23 PGA Tour titles

McIlroy turned profesional in 2007. Before turning professional, he emerged victorious at the West of Ireland Championship and the Irish Close Championship in 2005. With this win, he became the youngest person ever to achieve this. In 2007, he got the European tour card, making him the youngest player to achieve this.

With his maiden PGA tour win in 2010, he became only the second player since Tiger Woods to succeed at a PGA Tour event before turning 21.

Rory has won 35 tour events, including 23 PGA Tour events and 4 Majors in his career.

Rory McIlRoy 2022 season

Rory McIlroy has 2022 to remember for. He won 3 events, finished in the top 10 of all Majors and had 12 top ten finishes.

Rory won the CJ Cup, the RBC Canadian Open and the third FedEx Cup of his lifetime. The 23 times winner on the PGA Tour scored his first sub-65 at the Masters with a final-round 64. He finished second at Augusta National.

With a CJ Cup victory, Rory moved back to the World Number 1 position. At the RBC Canadian Open, 33-year-old was successful in defending his title with a total of 19-under.

With his win at the FedEx Cup, Rory left Tiger Woods behind who had won two.

Despite finishing fourth at the DP World Tour Championship, Rory successfully retained his top rank. He won his fourth Harry Vardon Trophy as Europe's top dog.

Poll : 0 votes