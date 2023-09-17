How much did Ryan Fox win from the $9,000,000 prize money after his triumph at the BMW PGA Championship 2023?

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship saw Ryan Fox emerge victorious from an impressive field, including all 12 European Ryder Cup team members. The championship offered an unprecedented purse size of $9 million, signifying a $1 million increase from the previous year.

Fox's victory came with a substantial financial reward, as he earned an impressive $1.53 million for his outstanding performance. The talented golfer from New Zealand secured this remarkable win at Wentworth in Surrey.

This triumph marked his fourth DP World Tour victory. The thrilling final round of the tournament witnessed Fox's remarkable birdie on the 18th hole, clinching the championship title with style.

The substantial prize money marks the biggest payday of his golfing career and reaffirms his status as a prominent figure in the world of professional golf.

Fox's triumph also catapulted him to the third position in the DP World Tour standings. The top 10 players in these standings earn coveted PGA Tour cards for the upcoming season.

Ryan Fox's remarkable victory at the BMW PGA Championship 2023

Ryan Fox's journey to victory was far from straightforward. In the early stages of the final round, he encountered a significant setback, recording a triple-bogey seven on the third hole. Even under so much pressure, the New Zealander remained composed and focused on his game.

What set Fox apart was his extraordinary performance on the back nine. Following the difficult start, he demonstrated incredible resilience by consistently delivering birdies on eight of the last 13 holes. This impressive feat showcased his ability to recover from setbacks and maintain his composure under pressure.

The final round of the BMW PGA Championship was not without interruptions. Weather delays posed an additional challenge for the golfers, testing their mental fortitude.

Fox, however, managed to maintain his focus and even made a birdie immediately after the weather delay, highlighting his mental resilience.

Playing alongside golfing heavyweight Rory McIlroy, Fox achieved a remarkable hole-in-one at the 15th hole. This extraordinary achievement not only secured his lead but also solidified his path to victory.

When the opportunity arose to secure the championship on the 18th hole, he seized it with confidence, sinking the winning putt.

Ryan Fox's triumph will undoubtedly be remembered as a remarkable chapter in his golfing career, setting the stage for further success on the international stage.