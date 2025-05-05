How much has Scottie Scheffler earned so far in 2025?

Scottie Scheffler clinched his first win of the 2025 season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The World No. 1 will take home $1,782,000 after his dominant performance at TPC Craig Ranch.

So far, the World No. 1 has played in nine PGA Tour events this season. Per the PGA Tour, he has so far earned a total of $6,711,197 in official money from the tour.

Below is a breakdown of Scheffler’s earnings so far in 2025:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T9): $535,000

$535,000 WM Phoenix Open (T25): $69,197

$69,197 Genesis Invitational (T3): $1,200,000

$1,200,000 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (T11): $451,250

$451,250 The Players Championship (T20): $240,250

$240,250 Texas Children's Houston Open (T2): $845,500

$845,500 Masters Tournament (4th): $1,008,000

$1,008,000 RBC Heritage (T8): $580,000

$580,000 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (1st): $1,782,000

Scheffler is also the top ranked golfer on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), thanks to his consistent top finishes throughout the season.

He will hope to keep that run going heading into the PGA Championship, the next major in men's golf. The event will take place from May 15–18 at Quail Hollow Club.

In addition to his win, Scottie Scheffler has five top-10 finishes and hasn’t missed a single cut so far in 2025. He also leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Total, with an average of 2.394, slightly ahead of Rory McIlroy’s 2.319. The stat reflects his consistent all-around play, even when he doesn’t win.

How do Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 earnings compare to last season?

Scottie Scheffler was the highest-earning golfer on the PGA Tour in 2024, racking up over $29 million in official prize money—a record-breaking figure for a single season. His season included 19 starts, with seven wins, two runner-up finishes, and 16 top-10s.

So far in 2025, Scheffler has already earned $6.7 million in just nine starts this year. While it's a solid figure, he still has a long way to go to match last year’s earnings. To do that, he’ll need to continue playing consistently and add more wins through the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy—currently ranked No. 2 behind Scheffler—is having a strong season of his own. He has played in seven PGA Tour events so far, winning three, including The Masters, where he completed his career Grand Slam. McIlroy has earned $13,326,650 this season.

Here’s a breakdown of McIlroy’s 2025 earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (1st): $3,600,000

$3,600,000 The Genesis Invitational (T17): $270,714

$270,714 Arnold Palmer Invitational (T15): $349,000

$349,000 The Players Championship (1st): $4,500,000

$4,500,000 Texas Children's Houston Open (T5): $337,843

$337,843 Masters Tournament (1st): $4,200,000

$4,200,000 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T12): $69,092

Scottie Scheffler leads the world rankings, while Rory McIlroy currently holds the edge so far when it comes to 2025 earnings.

