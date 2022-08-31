How much did Tiger Woods make at Masters in 2022?

Rory McIlroy on Sunday received a $18 million check for winning the PGA Tour Championship and FedEx Cup. While the Northern Irish golfer became the highest-earning PGA Tour player with the win, Tiger Woods finished way down the order.

Woods, who continues to top the list for the highest earnings from the American Tour, finished 47th in the 2022 Masters. He was involved in a road accident last year. The legendary golfer was severely injured and had to take time off from the golf course.

However, Woods bounced back from injuries and made a sensational return to the sport this year. The 46-year-old’s comeback at the 2022 Masters became a highlight of the event.

Woods enjoys a proud legacy at the Masters. However, the golfer was nowhere near his best performance this year. Having made a comeback, Woods managed to finish in 47th place, making it his worst ever finish at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can describe that. Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on an outstanding win. It’s been a special run. I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can describe that. Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on an outstanding win. It’s been a special run. https://t.co/8BAMJKlGFY

Tiger Woods’ payout at the 2022 Masters

Having made his Masters debut in 1995, Tiger Woods dominated the event for a long time. The golfer became a household name at Augusta National, and his comeback to the 2022 Masters after the incident was indeed special for fans around the world. Woods also met their expectations as he got off to a good start.

However, Woods struggled in the stages that followed and carded a brutal +13 over four rounds. The 46-year-old former champion finished in his lowest ever position.

While the 47th place finish is not anywhere near impressive, it is enough to guarantee you decent prize money. Woods, who had ruled the top spots of the competition earlier, received a payout of $43,500.

The 15-time major winner seemed comfortable with a weak finish at Augusta National as it came on the back of his recovery. It is safe to say that Woods will be preparing to aim for the top spot in his next outing.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that the 46-year-old athlete was one of the oldest players on the field at the Masters. While he has yet to make any official announcement, many believe that Woods could hang up his boots soon.

Tiger Woods' impressive career

Tiger Woods is the GOAT when it comes to golf. The athlete is considered a legend and his silverware collection backs up the claim. Woods has 15 professional major golf championships and 82 PGA Tour victories to his name.

It is pertinent to note that Woods was the top-earning individual sports star for a long period of time. Woods amassed a net worth of over $1.7 billion, becoming the first golfer in history to become a billionaire.

The 46-year-old athlete has been a pro for over two decades. The longevity of Woods’ career has become a benchmark. However, recent reports have confirmed that Woods will continue to play in 2023 at TGL.

Interestingly, Tiger Woods is committed to playing for TGL and has been announced as a key participant in the event. According to the makers of the new Monday Night League, Woods will be a regular along with Rory McIlroy.

Spearheaded by the ace golfer duo, the league will have 15 18-hole regular-season matches, played at a stadium-style team event. Speaking on TGL, Woods lauded the idea and called it the "next evolution within professional golf."

