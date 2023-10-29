How much did Viktor Hovland add to his season earnings after Oak Tree National Pro Scratch Invitational win?

Viktor Hovland continues to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the finest players in the world right now. He interrupted his vacation this week to compete in and win the Oak Tree National Pro Scratch Invitational in his home state of Oklahoma. In the process, he added to his already large earnings for the season.

Hovland teamed up with former Oklahoma State University teammate Ian Davis to win the Oak Tree National Pro Scratch Invitational. The winning team took home $12,500.

Expand Tweet

The event was 36 holes with a first round on Thursday and a second round on Friday. Viktor Hovland and Ian Davis ended up deadlocked with the team of Zach Bauchou, an Oklahoma State alumnus and former roommate of the Norwegian, and amateur Conrad Walcher.

This tie forced a playoff between the two teams that spanned nine holes. In the end, it was the duo of Viktor Hovland and Ian Davis who won after a superb 15-foot final putt by the latter.

Viktor Hovland has won four of his last five official starts. He won the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship to close the PGA Tour season. He then finished fifth at the BMW PGA Championship as part of his Ryder Cup preparation.

The Norwegian golfer won the Ryder Cup with the European team at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. He had not returned to competitive activity until the event he just won. His next start will be at the Hero World Challenge, where he is the defending champion for the second year in a row.

What are Viktor Hovland's earnings for the 2023 season?

The 2023 season was by far the best season of Viktor Hovland's career. On the sporting side, the Norwegian was in a state of grace throughout the year and hardly hit a bad ball. The result: three wins, another eight top 10s, and zero missed cuts in 23 tournaments.

But if it was an unbeatable year athletically, it was life-changing financially. Hovland earned $32.5 million for the season after winning the biggest prize of all, the TOUR Championship.

Viktor Hovland (Image via Getty).

At East Lake Golf Course, Hovland claimed the $18,000,000 FedExCup winner's purse. A week earlier, he won $3.6 million as the winner of the BMW Championship.

Hovland had four other seven-figure finishes: Hero World Challenge (1st, $1 million, unofficial), The PLAYERS (T3, $1.48 million), the PGA Championship (T2, $1.54 million), and the Memorial (1st, $3.6 million).

His earnings for the 2023 season nearly tripled his income from the previous three seasons on the PGA Tour. Between 2020 and 2022, Hovland earned approximately $12 million from his tour results.

Heading into the 2024 season, Viktor Hovland is one of the most financially successful players on the circuit. His winning percentage is staggering, as evidenced by the following data.

Hovland has earned $44.7 million for his PGA Tour results (this does not include other income such as sponsorships, endorsements, etc.). The Norwegian has been a pro for five seasons and has been on the circuit for four. He has only competed in 98 tournaments at this level to date.

This implies Hovland has earned an average of $11.2 million each season as a professional, $14.9 million per season as a PGA Tour member, and nearly $456,000 every PGA Tour start.