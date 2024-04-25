How old was Tiger Woods when he played his first Major championship?

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as the best golfer of all time, having clinched 15 Majors, 82 PGA Tour victories, and spent 683 weeks at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woods began winning Majors at the age of 21, dominating the 1997 Masters with a 12-stroke sweep. His first Major triumph is one of the important events that altered the direction of golf history.

Tiger arrived at Augusta with three professional wins and a wonderful amateur career, including three consecutive US Amateur Championship wins, which no one has yet beaten.

It was unpredictable at the time how dominant Woods would become in the following 15 years. He recorded a score of 270 (-18) to win by 12 against Tom Kite. There were 14 Majors to come over the next 22 years.

Tiger won his next Major, the PGA championship, in 1999. He competed against the immensely skilled 19-year-old Sergio Garcia at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

When will Tiger Woods play again in the U.S. Open?

The legendary golfer's son, Charlie, will be playing 18 holes, trying to get into a 36-hole final qualifying in Port St. Lucie, Fla on Thursday, teeing off at 8:18 am ET. Tiger Woods has been a three-time U.S. Open champion.

Approximately 90 - 100 players depending on players who are already exempt into the field for the tournament, will be heading to the 124th Open, which will be held for the fourth time at renowned Pinehurst No. 2.

After winning three U.S. Juniors and three U.S. Amateurs, Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open in 2000, 2002, and 2008. He has not played in the U.S. Open since he missed the cut at Winged Foot in 2020.

Also, Tiger is not exempt in the U.S. Open 2024 because his five-year exemption for competing in the 2019 Masters expired last year. He is expected to earn a special exemption from the USGA in the upcoming week.