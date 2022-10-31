How did Phil Mickelson lose weight? Diet and fat loss routine explored

Phil Mickelson is not the only player who has changed his diet to improve his performance in the game. However, he is the one to win the golf championship after turning 50.

Mickelson has dropped a few pounds in the last two years. He underwent a "hard reset", including a six-day fasting to regain his absolute best. At the end of his six-day fasting, Phil lost 15 pounds. Coffee and regular fasting are the key elements of major transformation.

Phil Mickelson playing golf (Image via Getty)

His regular 36-hour fasting helped reduce inflammation in his body. He alters his day-and-a-half weekly fast from time to time. Depending on his schedule, Phil structures his eating and fasting from longer ones to shorter ones.

The practice helped him reset his body, effectively losing weight, and also enhanced his performance. The 53-year-old confessed that fasting helped him to play more effectively and gain speed on the ball.

Phil Mickelson was not very fond of fitness during the initial days of his career. However, with time, he realized his carelessness was taking a toll on his progress and eventually became a fitness enthusiast.

Phil Mickelson revealed the factors affecting a good golf shot

Phil Mickelson, the six-time major championship winner, is among the most popular golfers. He has often made headlines because of his controversial statements. Last year, after claiming the PGA Championship, Mickelson became the oldest major championship winner in history.

Mickelson is best known for his shot selection. In one of his interviews, the golfer revealed the mental aspects and technical analysis that helped him get the best shot. He said:

“There’s a lot that I process on every shot and there is a lot of detail. In my practice, I build a reference. So, I hit the same shot over and over building a 9-iron that goes 145 yards. Now that will vary based on temperature and altitude, which will change with time of day as well as wind and those effects.”

He continued:

"People don’t factor that in. If you get a little bit of water in between the clubface and the ball, people don’t know that it increases the spin and causes it to go shorter.”

Phil went on to say:

“If I have a reference of 145 and I want to fly 142, I can choke down an inch. It will come in a little bit lower, a little bit flatter and release or I can just open it up and hit a little bit of a cut, that’ll be three yards but it’ll back up. All these variables I process… because I hit 1500 balls every month to those specific numbers, my references are pretty on."

It's noteworthy that Phil Mickelson always analyzes the conditions before hitting the shot. His tactics helped him win 45 events in his career, including three Masters, one Open Championship, and two PGA Tours. However, Mickelson will miss the 2022 Masters Tournament as he has taken a brief break from golf to spend time with his family.

Poll : 0 votes