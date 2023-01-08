How rich is Collin Morikawa? Net worth and brand endorsements explored

It has only been four years since Collin Morikawa turned pro, but he has already established himself in professional golf. With two majors already, Morikawa has become a prominent name in contemporary golf. Here's a look at Morikawa's net worth.

As per Golf Monthly.com, the net worth of Morikawa is around $7 million approximately.

He currently stands at No. 86 on the PGA's all-time career money leaderboard. Given he has turned pro only since 2019, Morikawa has made a quick jump. He is expected to move up quickly.

Morikawa has won two major championships so far, PGA Championship 2020 and the 2021 Tour Championship. For his two majors, he amassed around $4 million. His win at the WGC-Workday Championship earned him an additional $1,820,000.

Sponsors and Endorsement

As a prominent young face of professional golf, Morikawa has won several sponsorship deals. Addidas is his biggest sponsor and signed a multi-year contract with the 25-year-old in 2019 for shoes and other accessories. At the time, Morikawa had said that it was a dream come true for him as a professional, adding that he had been a fan of the brand.

Another big brand, TaylorMade, has a deal with the young American, who was signed in 2019.

Morikawa also has partnerships with several other brands like Zurich Insurance and Omega as well. He was seen wearing Omega watches in past tournaments.

As per various reports, Morikawa has partnered with U.S. Bank as a premier bank sponsor for the 5 times winner on the PGA Tour. They will have branding rights on the golfer's golf bag and will also work with him on TV, digital, radio, and print campaign productions.

Other important names associated with Morikawa include Grant Thornton, Therabody, and Cadillac.

Morikawa leads after three rounds on the Sentry Tour of Champions

Collin Morikawa is on a strong lead after three rounds at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The American hit a third-round 65 at 8 under par. He leads by a margin of six strokes at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui. Matt Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun, and Scottie Scheffler are in a three-way tie for second at 18 under.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first of many elevated events on the PGA Tour with an increased purse of $15 million.

Morikawa started the first PGA Tour event of the year in style. He scored 7 birdies in back 9 of the first round. In total, he hit 9 birdies with a score of 64 at 9 under par. He carried out his form in the second round as well with a score of 66 at 7 under. The 25-year-old hit 7 birdies in the second round.

It seems Collin will be comfortable maintaining the lead after all the rounds given his comfortable lead. In his last five holes on Saturday, Morikawa hit 4 birdies.

Morikawa hired Stephen Sweeny for modifications to the minor problems he was facing and the improvement is visible on the leaderboard.

