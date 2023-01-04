How rich is Michelle Wie West? Golfer's net worth and career earnings explored

Michelle Wie West is unarguably one of the most successful female golfers in the world. The child prodigy qualified for the USGA amateur Tour at the tender age of 10.

Having turned professional in 2005, West has won five LPGA Tour events. She also clinched the US Women's Open in 2014 and finished second at the Women's PGA Championship and Chevron Championship in 2005 and 2014, respectively.

However, her success is not limited to the golf course. West is an internet sensation. Her career has helped her build a million-dollar empire.

As reported by CA Knowledge, Michelle Wie West's estimated net worth is around $25 million. It was all thanks to her golf career and advertisements, which played a vital role in adding a significant amount to her wealth.

Her monthly income is reported to be around $0.1 million. There has been a drastic change in her income since 2018. West's net worth was estimated to be $18 million in 2018, which was increased to $21 million by 2020. She has added $4 million to her net worth in the past two years.

Michelle Wie West has numerous big brands under her name. She has been a brand ambassador for global brands such as Nike and Sony.

West earned $20 million from her golfing career, while endorsements served as a major source of income.

She has dual nationality. However, in 2013, Michelle renounced her South Korean citizenship. She now lives in America with her child and husband.

The early and professional career of Michelle Wie West

Born on October 11, 1989, Michelle Wie West is a dynamic golfer who has achieved tremendous success in a male dominating sport. She is the only child of former travel industry management professor Byung-Wook-Wie and his wife, South Korea's amateur golf champion, Bo. Golf was something she inherited from her mother.

When Michelle began golfing at the age of four, she did not know that she would become the youngest player to qualify for the USGA amateur championship in the future.

Before she turned 16, Michelle Wie West became a professional and, soon, a household name. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2009 after clearing the qualification in December 2008.

Michelle Wie West is best known for playing against men. She has surpassed several male golfers in her career. Her fans call her the Tiger Woods of women's golf.

However, she has only made the cut at one of the men's tournaments and missed the chance to play on the PGA Tour. In 2007, Michelle missed the Sony Open by 14 shots, making some doubt her career. However, she returned stronger and won the US Women's Open in 2014.

She last played in the men's championship at the 2008 Legends Reno-Taho Open and has been playing in the women's tournaments.

Michelle Wie West is married to Jonnie West, the son of NBA legend Jerry West. The couple were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, born on July 19, 2020.

