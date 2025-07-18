How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 1 of The Open Championship 2025?

Rory McIlroy is back in Northern Ireland to play The Open Championship 2025. McIlroy, 36, played Round 1 of the prestigious Major on Thursday, in hopes of bettering his chances to emerge victorious on Sunday. While it remains to be seen where McIlroy will finish, he began Round 1 quite decently.
After the opening round of the last Major of the year, Rory McIlroy found himself tied for 20th position. When it came to the first nine holes, McIlroy performed well. While he scored a bogey on the par-5 hole 1, the Northern Irishman followed it up with three birdies on the front nine.
These birdies in question were scored on par-5 hole 2, par-4 hole 5, and par-5 hole 7. On the other hand, the back nine is where Rory McIlroy suffered heavily. The back nine at the Royal Portrush witnessed McIlroy score two birdies and three bogeys.
While the birdies were scored on the par-4 hole 10 and par-4 hole 17, the bogeys came on the par-4 hole 11, par-5 hole 12, and par-4 hole 14. If one reflects on the total, then Rory McIlroy shot 70. It will be interesting to see how he performs in Round 2 of The Open.
What time will Rory McIlroy tee off in Round 2 of The Open?
In Round 2 of The Open 2025, Rory McIlroy will tee off at 05:09 AM EST. The 2025 Masters winner will be paired with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of The Open:
- 01:35 am: Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
- 01:46 am: Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)
- 01:57 am: Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
- 02:08 am: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
- 02:19 am: Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
- 02:30 am: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace
- 02:41 am: Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
- 02:52 am: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
- 03:03 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
- 03:14 am: Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
- 03:25 am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
- 03:36 am: Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
- 03:47 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
- 04:03 am: Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
- 04:14 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
- 04:25 am: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann
- 04:36 am: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
- 04:47 am: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
- 04:58 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland
- 05:09 am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 05:20 am: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
- 05:31 am: Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
- 05:42 am: Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
- 05:53 am: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
- 06:04 am: Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
- 06:15 am: Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell
- 06:26 am: Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 06:47 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
- 06:58 am: Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
- 06:09 am: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 07:20 am: Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake
- 07:31 am: Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
- 07:42 am: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
- 07:53 am: Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
- 08:04 am: Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
- 08:15 am: Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
- 08:26 am: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
- 08:37 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)
- 08:48 am: Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
- 09:04 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
- 09:15 am: Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
- 09:26 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 09:37 am: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 09:48 am: Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
- 09:59 am: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
- 10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:21 am: Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
- 10:32 am: Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
- 10:43 am: Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
- 10:54 am: Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
- 11:05 am: Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
- 11:16 am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng