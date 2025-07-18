How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 1 of The Open Championship 2025?

Rory McIlroy is back in Northern Ireland to play The Open Championship 2025. McIlroy, 36, played Round 1 of the prestigious Major on Thursday, in hopes of bettering his chances to emerge victorious on Sunday. While it remains to be seen where McIlroy will finish, he began Round 1 quite decently.

After the opening round of the last Major of the year, Rory McIlroy found himself tied for 20th position. When it came to the first nine holes, McIlroy performed well. While he scored a bogey on the par-5 hole 1, the Northern Irishman followed it up with three birdies on the front nine.

These birdies in question were scored on par-5 hole 2, par-4 hole 5, and par-5 hole 7. On the other hand, the back nine is where Rory McIlroy suffered heavily. The back nine at the Royal Portrush witnessed McIlroy score two birdies and three bogeys.

While the birdies were scored on the par-4 hole 10 and par-4 hole 17, the bogeys came on the par-4 hole 11, par-5 hole 12, and par-4 hole 14. If one reflects on the total, then Rory McIlroy shot 70. It will be interesting to see how he performs in Round 2 of The Open.

What time will Rory McIlroy tee off in Round 2 of The Open?​

In Round 2 of The Open 2025, Rory McIlroy will tee off at 05:09 AM EST. The 2025 Masters winner will be paired with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of The Open:

01:35 am: Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

01:46 am: Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

01:57 am: Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

02:08 am: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

02:19 am: Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

02:30 am: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

02:41 am: Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

02:52 am: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

03:03 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

03:14 am: Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

03:25 am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

03:36 am: Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

03:47 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

04:03 am: Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

04:14 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

04:25 am: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann

04:36 am: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

04:47 am: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

04:58 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

05:09 am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

05:20 am: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

05:31 am: Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

05:42 am: Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

05:53 am: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

06:04 am: Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

06:15 am: Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

06:26 am: Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin

06:47 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

06:58 am: Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

06:09 am: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

07:20 am: Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

07:31 am: Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

07:42 am: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

07:53 am: Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

08:04 am: Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

08:15 am: Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

08:26 am: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

08:37 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

08:48 am: Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

09:04 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

09:15 am: Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

09:26 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

09:37 am: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

09:48 am: Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

09:59 am: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

10:21 am: Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

10:32 am: Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

10:43 am: Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

10:54 am: Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

11:05 am: Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

11:16 am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

