How did Tony Finau perform at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta? 2023 champion's outing and result explored

Tony Finau, who was the expert's favorite for last week's Mexico Open at Vidanta, had a decent showing at the tournament and he finished in a tie for 13th place.

Finau started his game on Thursday, February 22, and played a round of 2-under 69. He teed it up on the 10th hole, carded a birdie on the 15th hole and added another birdie on the 18th. He shot two more birdies and one bogey on the back nine to score 69.

In the second round of the tournament, Tony Finau started his game with a birdie on the first hole. He added a bogey on the fourth followed by a birdie on the seventh and a bogey on the ninth. Finau then carded two eagles, one birdie and a bogey on the back nine to score 4-under 67.

He played the third round of 69 with four birdies and two bogeys followed by a round of 3-under 68 with four birdies and two bogeys on Sunday. It meant he finished in a tie for 13th place with Brandon Wu, Alvaro Ortiz, Henrik Norlander, Ben Silverman, and Maverick McNealy.

Jake Knapp won the tournament with a score of under 19. He played four rounds of 67, 64, 63 and 71 to finish two strokes ahead of Sami Valimaki and win his first PGA Tour event.

A quick recap of Tony Finau's performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta 2023

Tony Finau won the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta by three strokes, registering an incredible victory over reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm. The American golfer shot all four rounds of under 70 last year.

Finau played the first round of 65 last year with seven birdies and one bogey. In the second round, he made eight birdies and one bogey to score 7-under 64. He teed it up on the 10th hole for the second round and made birdies on the 12th and 14th holes. He added five birdies on the front nine and three birdies and one bogey on the back nine.

Finau shot another round of 6-under 65 on the third day of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and five birdies and one bogey on the back nine. In the fourth round, he shot a bogey-free round with five birdies to score 5-under 66 and emerged victorious.

The Mexico Open notably became a part of the PGA Tour only in 2022 and has since completed three successful seasons. It was a part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuit prior to that.

Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and Jake Knapp have won the Mexico Open at Vidanta since it became part of the PGA Tour.