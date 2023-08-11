How to watch LIV Bedminster: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

Golf enthusiasts are in for a thrilling weekend as the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament kicks off at Trump National Bedminster course.

The event promises high-stakes competition and a gathering of some of the finest golfers in the world. With Bryson DeChambeau's recent impressive victories and Henrik Stenson's return to the site of his triumph, anticipation is running high.

Fresh off his remarkable victories at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, DeChambeau arrives at Trump National Bedminster in peak form. His outstanding rounds of 61 and a breathtaking 58 secured him the Greenbrier title.

DeChambeau's ability to consistently showcase exceptional performances is a testament to his prowess and fitness in the sport.

Henrik Stenson, a seasoned golfer, brings a sense of nostalgia and anticipation as he returns to the very location where he secured his debut and only victory on the LIV Golf tour.

His triumphant performance, marked by an 11-under total of 202, earned him a two-stroke win over notable competitors. Stenson's comeback adds an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

Tournament Details

Dates: August 11-13

Venue: Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, United States

Live Streaming and Television Schedule

The tournament will be available for golf enthusiasts to watch through live streaming and television broadcasts. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 11: 1 pm-6.15 pm (LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, August 12: 1 pm-6.15 pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1 pm-6 pm (The CW / Fubo TV)

Sunday, August 13: 1 pm-6.15 pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1 pm-6 pm (The CW / Fubo TV)

Global viewers can catch the action through various platforms, including LIV Golf Plus, available on iOS, Android, FireTV, and LIVGolfPlus.com. Additionally, international broadcast partners will also air the tournament live.

The Lineup and Prize

The tournament features an impressive line-up of teams, each vying for a cumulative prize purse of $25 million, making it one of the most lucrative in the golfing world. The notable teams include:

4 Aces: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

Torque: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig

Stinger: Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace

RangeGoats: Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters

Crushers: Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey

Fireballs: Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra

Smash: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff

Ripper: Cameron Smith, Jediah Morgan, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones

HyFlyers: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot

Majesticks: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Iron Heads: Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Cleeks: Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger

Further, the prize money is split into the below-mentioned values:

1st Place: $3,000,000

2nd Place: $1,500,000

3rd Place: $500,000

As the competition unfolds at the prestigious Trump National Golf Club, the world watches in anticipation of the remarkable skills, dedication, and fitness of these golfing champions. The LIV Golf Bedminster tournament promises an unforgettable weekend of thrilling golf action.