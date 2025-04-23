How to watch PGA Tour Creator Classic 2025 ft. Paige Spiranac? Streaming explored

The Creator Classic at The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course is the second installment in the Creator Classic series throughout the season. The event will take place before the Truist Championship.

Ad

It can be watched on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel as well as ESPN+, the PGA TOUR Channel on Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play and LG Channels, and Peacock.

The event will be for popular social media influencers and content creators who make golf-related content. Golf content creator and retired professional golfer Paige Spiranac will also participate in the event along with other famed YouTubers like Dude Perfect and Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD.

Ad

Trending

The field includes others like Matthew Haag aka Nadeshot, Josh Richards, Sabrina Andolpho, Brad Dalke, Sean Walsh, Matt Scharff, Erik Anders Lang, Claire Hogle, and Josh Kelley.

The Creator Classic will be a nine-hole event and will not be played over 18 holes like a regular PGA Tour tournament. Moreover, it will not have any PGA Tour professionals participating.

The tournament will have four teams of three people. Each team will have one YouTuber and two golf influencers, playing from holes 10 to 17. The top two teams will go to the final round to compete for the hole 18, and it'll be a playoff round. Whoever wins the last hole wins the match.

Ad

PGA Tour media vice president shares his thoughts on the upcoming Creator Classic

The PGA TOUR senior vice president of media, Chris Wandell, shared that he was excited for the upcoming Classic. His words read (via the PGA Tour):

“We are excited to unveil the next iteration in the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube, which this time welcomes prominent YouTube personalities across various genres inside the ropes alongside the golf creators our fans have come to know.”

Ad

The co-founder of Pro Shop, Chad Mumm, also shared his views. He said:

“The Creator Classic Series is about shining a spotlight on dynamic creators and their relatable personalities more so than witnessing world-class golf shots or success on the course.

"As we introduce new YouTube creators and their respective fans to the world of professional golf, constructing a team event that welcomes an even more diverse array of skillsets was the natural next step in the series’ return.”

Grant Hovart won the last Classic by dropping a birdie on the final hole of the TPC Sawgrass. He won the match in a playoff against Chris Solomon and George Bryan IV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More