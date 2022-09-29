How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship 2022: Broadcast schedule, livestream link, and more 

The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, having started today at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. It is the second tournament of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

This week defending champion Sam Burns will be the highlight of the event among all the 144 participants as he looks to defend his title and add a third PGA Tour title to his resume.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Our experts weigh in on @SamBurns66's chances to defend his title Back-to-back back-to-back champions to start the 2022-23 season? 🧐Our experts weigh in on @SamBurns66's chances to defend his title @Sanderson_Champ Back-to-back back-to-back champions to start the 2022-23 season? 🧐Our experts weigh in on @SamBurns66's chances to defend his title @Sanderson_Champ.

Burns finished 22 under in the previous edition of the championship, setting a tournament record at this course to win the event.

Talking about the course he told Golf Week:

“For starters, you have to drive the ball well just because it’s really hard to predict out of the Bermuda rough. The greens are obviously really fast, but I think if you get in the right spots on the greens, you can make a lot of putts. The greens roll so pure. I think it’s a combination of driving the ball well and giving yourself a lot of opportunities on the greens.”

Following an exciting finish of the recently concluded Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour has resumed action with six of the top 50 players playing this week in Jackson.

How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship 2022?

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming of the tournament.

Golf Channel is the exclusive partner for TV coverage of the Sanderson Farms Championship. Meanwhile, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and NBCSports.com will stream the action online.

Here is the full schedule for the Sanderson Farms Championship on different platforms. (All time Eastern)

Round 1 - Thursday, September 29

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. - PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. - PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday, September 30

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. - PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. - PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday, October 1

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. - PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-7 p.m. - PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday, October 2

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. - PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-7 p.m. - PGA Tour Radio

The event will conclude on October 2 with the winner taking home 500 FedEx points along with prize money of $1.422 million from the $7.9 million prize money purse.

Top 50 players at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championships

Some intense golfing action is expected this week since six among the top 50 players in the world are a part of the championship. The players are:

12. Sam Burns

14. Tony Finau

39. Sepp Straka

41. Seamus Power

44. Harris English

48. Keegan Bradley

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far