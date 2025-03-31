How to watch The Masters 2025? Complete tournament coverage explored

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin on April 7th, 2025, at the Augusta National Golf Club. The 89th edition of this event will have expansive coverage across platforms and will be broadcast live to more than 200 countries and territories.

In the United States, ESPN is the official broadcaster of the event, with the actual play starting on April 10th. ESPN will carry the live coverage of the 2025 Masters from 3:00 PM ET to 7:30 PM ET for the first two rounds.

There will be an additional five hours of coverage on Paramount+ and CBS for the final two rounds. Paramount+ will air the tournament on April 12th and April 13th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM ET, while CBS takes over from 2:00 PM until the end of the day's play.

Moreover, SiriusXM has the radio broadcast rights, which will be from 2:00 PM ET to 8:00 PM ET on all four days.

A day before the tournament, the Masters will broadcast the Par 3 contest from 2 to 4 PM ET on ESPN. However, the coverage of this contest will air from noon ET on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of the 2025 Masters - Source: Getty

Additionally, the Masters.com and the Masters App will offer live streaming of the event on their website and app. The website and app will have multiple features like scoring, interactive player tracking, video highlights, tournament news, and every shot, every hole at the tournament, and personalized featured group options for fans to customize and track their favorite players at once.

The fans will have access to live and recorded data for all players from the event and range sessions throughout the week. The details will have various data points like distance, speed, hang time, height, curve, wind, etc.

How to watch the 2025 Masters worldwide?

Here are the broadcasters for the 2025 Masters for all the countries and territories.

BeTV : Belgium

: Belgium Canal Plus : Andorra, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, Futuna, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Monaco, Mozambique, Namibia, New Caledonia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, South Sudan, St. Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Swaziland, Switzerland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Wallis, Zambia, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe

: Andorra, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, Futuna, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Monaco, Mozambique, Namibia, New Caledonia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, South Sudan, St. Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Swaziland, Switzerland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Wallis, Zambia, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe CBS : United States

: United States Channel 2 Sport : Iceland

: Iceland Eclat/SPOTV : Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pan Asia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam

: Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pan Asia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam ESPN : Caribbean, United States

: Caribbean, United States ESPN Latin America : Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada (Republic of), Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Latin America, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Suriname, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela

: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada (Republic of), Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Latin America, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Suriname, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela Fox Sports Australia : Australia

: Australia IMG Media (Sport 24) : Worldwide

: Worldwide iQIYI : China (excluding Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau)

: China (excluding Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau) Liberty Global : Netherlands

: Netherlands MediaLink : Bulgaria, Romania

: Bulgaria, Romania Movistar/Telefonica : Andorra, Spain

: Andorra, Spain Nelonen Media : Finland

: Finland Praha CT : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Saran : Turkey

: Turkey SBS : South Korea

: South Korea Setanta : Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan

: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan Sky DE : Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg (German-speaking), South Tyrol (German-speaking), Switzerland

: Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg (German-speaking), South Tyrol (German-speaking), Switzerland Sky Italia : Canton Ticino, Italy, San Marino

: Canton Ticino, Italy, San Marino Sky UK Limited : British Force Bases Overseas, Channel Islands, Great Britain, Isle of Man, New Zealand, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK)

: British Force Bases Overseas, Channel Islands, Great Britain, Isle of Man, New Zealand, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK) Sport TV Portugal : Portugal

: Portugal SportCast : Taiwan

: Taiwan SuperSport : Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Republic of South Africa, Senegal, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

: Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Republic of South Africa, Senegal, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe TBS : Japan

: Japan Telenet : Belgium

: Belgium TSN : Canada

: Canada United Media : Bosnia, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia

: Bosnia, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Viaplay: Denmark, Norway, Sweden

