How to watch Zach Johnson's US Team captain's picks announcement for 2023 Ryder Cup

On August 29, 2023, all eyes in the golfing world will turn to Frisco, Texas. This event stands apart from other major championships as it marks the announcement of the final members who will complete the 2023 United States Ryder Cup Team.

Captain Zach Johnson's role comes after the FedExCup Playoffs conclude and six automatic qualifiers secure their spots following the BMW Championship. Johnson will make his six Captain's Picks at the esteemed Home of the PGA of America in Frisco.

These selections will join the previously chosen six players and five Vice Captains. The focus then shifts to the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, where the U.S. team aims to achieve victory on European soil, something that has not been achieved since 1993.

With the excitement fever reaching its highest pitch for this pivotal announcement, here are the key details to mark on the calendar:

Time: 10-11 a.m. ET

Location: Home of the PGA of America, Frisco, Texas

How to Watch/Listen: Stay tuned to @RyderCupUSA's Social Channels, Golf Channel, RyderCup.com & SiriusXM Radio Channel 92.

The Road to the 2023 Ryder Cup and the Awaited U.S. Team Selections

The Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy (Image via Getty)

After the impressive win in 2021, where the U.S. Team triumphed over Team Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits, the stakes remain high. This victory was the most decisive in the event since 1975.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is set against the scenic backdrop of the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy. With growing anticipation, the U.S. team aims to make history again by breaking the 30-year gap since their last win on European turf.

Among the golfing stars vying for Captain Johnson's coveted picks are Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, and Max Homa. These talented players are ready to showcase their skills and compete in this highly anticipated tournament.

The announcement not only shapes the U.S. Team but also fuels excitement for an intense match in Italy. As the golfing world awaits Zach Johnson's selections, the countdown to the 2023 Ryder Cup gains momentum, promising an engaging display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.