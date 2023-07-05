"I actually love watching it" - Cameron Smith embraces the spirit of team golf, believes it is here to stay

Cameron Smith left for the LIV Golf circuit after winning six PGA Tour tournaments, including the 2022 Open Championship. On the Saudi-backed circuit, he is one of the key players and captains of the Ripper GC team.

For Smith, one of the main attractions of the format adopted by the LIV Golf circuit is team play. The idea golfers playing as a team, according to Smith, "is here to stay."

“I think it’s definitely a different style of golf to watch," Cameron Smith said to Golf Week, "and there’s definitely a lot more stuff going on with the teams. It’s interesting to watch. I actually love watching it.

“I think team golf is here to stay," he added, "and if you asked every one of us out here, all the 48 guys, I think everyone has such a good time and everyone enjoys what they’re doing out here, they love the competition. That team element really brings three or four guys really close that perhaps weren’t before."

“It’s good to see. It’s unique. I don’t think it’s going anywhere.”

Another element in favor of the LIV Golf circuit, according to Cameron Smith, is the calendar, much less demanding than that of the PGA Tour and other circuits. He explained this to Golf Week:

“Exactly like it is this year would be perfect for me, 14 [tournaments] and four majors. I’d take that for the rest of my career.”

For these reasons, the Australian believes he made the right decision in switching from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. Smith even considers that what has happened in recent weeks (PIF/PGA agreement) favors the 48 LIV players:

“I think we’re going to see how stuff unfolds. It’s probably still a little bit early to assume, but yeah, I felt I made the right decision for multiple reasons. I think the last few weeks is another tick in the box for all us (LIV) guys.”

“I really can’t see LIV Golf going away," he added.

Cameron Smith on LIV Golf

Cameron Smith's first season on the LIV Golf circuit consisted of four tournaments, of which he won one (Chicago). Another good result for him was his debut event (Boston) where he was placed fifth. He closed 2022 in 10th place overall with 57 points.

His team Ripper GC did not have the same luck and placed second to last (11th), with a fourth place in Chicago as the best performance.

Cameron Smith at the 2023 US Open Championship (Image via Getty).

The 2023 season is the first full season for Cameron Smith and Ripper GC. After eight events, Smith is third in the overall individual standings with 90 points.

His results include a second place (Tulsa), fourth (Adelaide), sixth (Mayakoba), and seventh (Singapore). His worst result of the year was the 29th place in Orlando.

In the team standings, Ripper GC is eighth with two fifth-place finishes as their best results of the season.

Ripper GC is an all-Aussies team, as, in addition to Smith, it includes Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, and Jediah Morgan.

