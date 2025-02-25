Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been pretty successful in their golf careers as both have won multiple Majors. While Woods has won all four Major titles, at least three times each, Mickelson has had unfortunate struggles at the U.S. Open over the years. He finished runner-up six times but did not win any.

In the second edition of The Match, held on May 24, 2020, called Champions for Charity, Mickelson teamed up with NFL star Tom Brady, while Woods was joined by Peyton Manning. During the game, Mickelson took a shot in the left fairway and seemingly asked Woods to mark his ball.

The five-time Masters winner asked Mickelson:

"Do you want to use one of my U.S. Open medals?"

Mickelson quickly replied to Woods, saying:

"Do you have one? Do you have any? I've got some silver ones, do you have any of the gold ones? Either one will work."

However, in response, Tiger Woods mocked Mickelson, saying:

"I actually have three you can borrow."

Tiger Woods has won the U.S. Open three times in his career, with the first coming in 2000. He then clinched the championship in 2002 and again in 2008.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson finished runner-up at the U.S. Open in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013. However, he has won the Masters three times, the PGA Championship twice, and The Open Championship once, totaling six Majors in his career.

Who won Champions for Charity between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods's teams?

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods' at The Match-Champions for Charity (Image Source: Imagn)

In The Match: Champions for Charity event, Team Woods, consisting of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, registered a win over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady by 1 up. The tournament was held in Hobe Sound, Florida, at the Medalist Golf Club. However, Mickelson’s team struggled and lost the game.

The Match started with its first edition in 2018, when Mickelson played a head-to-head game against Woods. That time, the six-time Major winner defeated Woods to win the inaugural edition of the made-for-TV event.

In 2020, The Match returned for its third edition called Champions for Change, where Mickelson teamed up with Charles Barkley and played against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning. This time, Phil's team won the game.

Interestingly, Mickelson again returned to play in The Match in 2021, teaming up with Tom Brady. They faced Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers but lost the game.

Meanwhile, Woods returned to The Match in 2022, when he teamed up with his fellow PGA Tour player Rory McIlroy to play against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who won the game by 3&2.

