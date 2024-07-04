“I couldn’t get it in”: Paige Spiranac takes on a new challenge in recent YouTube video

Golf's favorite influencer, Paige Spiranac, started playing the sport at the young age of 12 years old. She went on to play NCAA Division 1 golf for the University of Arizona and San Diego State University before trying her luck as a professional on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Paige Spiranac is praised for her golf instructional videos on her official YouTube channel. Random Golf Club has released a video featuring its founders, Erik Anders Lang, and Paige Spiranac. The video titled, 'Going Low with Paige Spiranac', sees the pair take on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick.

In the trailer preview for the video, they attempt a bunch of no-look golf shots. Paige Spiranac can be seen trying to hole out a putt around 10 to 12 feet without looking but fails as the ball breaks on the slope and comes to a stop just a few inches from the hole. Here's how Spiranac reacted to the putt in the comments on the Random Golf Club's Instagram post.

" I couldn't get it in lol "

Paige Spiranac and Erik Anders Lang (Image via Instagram @randomgolfclub)

The video was filmed the day prior to Paige Spiranac's start at the 2024 Midwest Open hosted by Good Good on the same Pete Dye Course at the Frenchlick Golf Resort.

Paige Spiranac at the 2024 Good Good Midwest Open

Paige Spiranac headed to Indiana last week to compete in a golf influencers tournament hosted by Good Good, a golf channel on YouTube. The tournament was played on the Pete Dye Course at the Frenchlick Golf Resort.

In the field featuring several of golf's favorite influencers, Paige Spiranac chose Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio's Colt Knost to be her playing partner for the week. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram platform to share what the scene looked like at the 2024 Good Good Midwest Open. In a video, Spiranac can be seen holding out a long putt and proceeds to celebrate by giving her playing partner, Colt Knost, a high five. Here's what Spiranac captioned the video as

"Was in Indiana for the @goodgood Midwest Invitational with @coltknost as my partner! "

Paige Spiranac and Colt Knost at the 2024 Midwest Open (Image via Instagram @_paige.renee)

Here's the full field list comprising the best golf influencers and their playing partners who took on the Pete Dye Course for the 2024 Good Good Midwest Open.

Austin Reaves and Garett Clark

Marques Brownlee and Brad Dalke

Paige Spiranac and Cole Knost

Mason Greene and Tom Broders

Micheal Block and Dylan Block

Ben Kruper and Ashton Gaulin

