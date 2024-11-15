  • home icon
  • "I'd be lost" - Viktor Hovland gets candid about a life without golf

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Nov 15, 2024 13:54 GMT
PGA: BMW Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Viktor Hovland at the BMW Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Viktor Hovland is one of the most promising golfers associated with Ping. He opened up with the golf equipment manufacturer about a life without golf.

Ping Golf has posted a video where the anchor asks the Norwegian golfer several questions, and to conclude, the anchor questions what he would do if he were not a pro golfer.

"No idea. I'd be lost. Lost somewhere on the streets," Viktor Hovland said.
The 27-year-old golfer turned pro in 2019 and has registered six PGA and two DP World Tour wins. Hovland has made a promising start to his pro golf career and has made $31,306,505 as official money on the PGA Tour in just four years.

Last year, Viktor Hovland registered the best season of his career winning the season-long FedEx Cup championship. He won three PGA Tour events, including nine top-10s, and did not miss a single cut before, eventually winning the season finale Tour Championship.

However, Hovland's performance this year on the PGA Tour was average. He finished 12th in the FedEx Cup rankings and registered just one runner-up and two top-10 finishes.

Viktor Hovland reveals he learns more through struggles

Viktor Hovland had an average season on the PGA Tour this year - Source: Getty
During the post-round press conference of the 2024 Tour Championship, Viktor Hovland told reporters he learns more through struggles than when things are going well:

"Yeah, I feel like you definitely learn more when you go through struggles compared to when things are going really well. You just kind of keep doing what you're doing and you kind of take it for granted a little bit. So I feel like I've just learned a lot. Feel like I'm a little bit more, just a little grittier than maybe I was before."

Here's how Hovland performed on the PGA Tour in all the 16 events he played this season.

  • The Sentry: T22 - $220,000.00
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T58 - $38,250.00
  • The Genesis Invitational: T19 - $251,400.00
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36 - $88,375.00
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T62 - $55,000.00
  • Masters Tournament: CUT - $0.00
  • Wells Fargo Championship: T24 - $166,500.00
  • PGA Championship: 3 - $1,258,000.00
  • the Memorial Tournament: T15 - $329,000.00
  • U.S. Open: CUT - $0.00
  • Travelers Championship: T20 - $241,333.33
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T46 - $31,369.09
  • The Open Championship: CUT - $0.00
  • Men’s Olympic Golf Competition: T30 - $0.00
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: T2 - $1,760,000.00
  • BMW Championship: T26 - $177,500.00
  • TOUR Championship: T12 - $0.00

