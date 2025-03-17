"I'd love to take her out" - When John Daly confessed his feelings for Charley Hull

John Daly and Charley Hull are both professional golfers, and both are known for their smoking habit on the golf course. As both share the same smoking habit, Daly in an interview he gave in September 2024, revealed that he would love to take Hull out.

Daly was talking to Outkick’s Mike Gunzelman in an informal talk, and this is where he mentioned Hull and her smoking habit. When Gunzelman asked Daly (via Golf Magic):

“Charley Hull, what do you think about her?”

John Daly replied:

“She might be my daughter, but if she ain’t, I’d love to take her out.”

Daly’s reply to Gunzelman came after Golf.com’s Instagram story from May 2024, which featured a video that showed Charley Hull smoking on the course. The caption of the video was particularly interesting:

“@charley.hull making John Daly proud.”

Before the Paris Olympics 2024, media attention was focused on Hull’s smoking habit on the golf course. There is a rule in the Olympics that a player can’t smoke on the course; otherwise, they could be banned. Media before her Olympic event specifically asked Hull why she wouldn’t be smoking on the course during the Games, and Hull gave a specific answer (via Golf Digest):

“I don’t think you’re allowed.”

In the same interview, Hull also mentioned that her whole family smokes, so it’s not something she feels is odd.

John Daly is fighting against bladder cancer

There are many recorded incidents where media and golf fans have seen John Daly smoking while playing in PGA Tour events. For example, during Round 1 of the PGA Championship in May 2024, a reporter saw Daly with packs of cigarettes and a soft drink. According to that reporter, Daly had two packs of cigarettes.

Again, in December 2024, Daly was found smoking during the 2024 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

More recently, Daly made a significant admission that he is suffering from bladder cancer. While participating in a YouTube video show by Phil Mickelson and his HyFlyers channel, Daly revealed this while talking to his son John Daly Jr.. When his son asked him whether he was worried as their team was 3 down, John Daly replied:

“Really? Only time I ever got scared, son, is when I got diagnosed with cancer. You think I’m scared of anything? Please.”

John Daly is the oldest professional golfer on the PGA Tour circuit. Daly turned pro in 1987, and since then, he has won five PGA Tour events. Among these PGA Tour wins, Daly has claimed two Majors — the PGA Championship in 1991 and The Open Championship in 1995. In his almost 34 years on the circuit, John Daly has played 548 PGA Tour events.

