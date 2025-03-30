"I dreamed it last night " - When 22-yo Min Woo Lee stunned strong field with thrilling playoff triumph

Min Woo Lee won his second European Tour event at the Abrdn Scottish Open back in 2021. He played in a three-man playoff, defeating Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick to seize the title.

The then 22-year-old Min Woo Lee was phenomenal during the final round of the play and played a bogey-free four rounds with six back-to-back birdies on the front nine to settle in a tie for the top position and then was impressive in the playoff to finally win the event. Following his impressive triumph, Min Woo Lee opened up about his performance while talking to the media and said (via Golf Digest):

“Making six birdies in a row on the front-nine got me going. So everything happened really quickly. I could have holed a few more putts in regulation. The putt on 18 came up short by just a roll. That was painful. But I re-grouped. It’s just crazy to have won. I dreamed it last night and go so many messages from people back home who stayed up late to watch me. This one is for them."

He was also seemingly impressed with his playoff performance and further added:

“I’m not sure the shot I hit to the green in the playoff isn’t one of the best of my career. I hit a lot of good shots today. That was just one of them. But in that situation it was pretty good. Right off the bat I knew it was going to be pretty good. And yes, winning here is crazy. I’ve played well for the last few weeks though. My game was trending.”

In the playoff, Min Woo Lee made a birdie on the par 4 18th, which helped him to win the game while Detry and Fitzpatrick settled in a tie for second place.

Min Woo Lee has so far clinched a total of three titles on the European Tour, with the third coming at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in 2023.

Interestingly, this week he is in contention to win his maiden PGA Tour event at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. After three rounds of the tournament, Lee took a four-stroke lead in the game. The final of the Houston Open is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 30.

A look into Min Woo Lee's performance at the Abrdn Scottish Open 2021

At the 2021 Abrdn Scottish Open, Min Woo Lee played the opening round of 3-under 68. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole and then added three more birdies on the fourth, fifth, and sixth holes.

However, there was some tough time on the greens for the Australian as he made a bogey on the eighth but managed to make a birdie on the next. On the back nine of the opening round, he made two birdies and a bogey for 3-under 68.

In the second round of the European Tour event, Min Woo Lee carded 2-under 69 with six birdies and four bogeys, followed by the impressive third round of 6-under 65. In the third round, he made five birdies, an eagle, and also a bogey. He was amazing in the final round and made seven birdies for a round of 7-under 64.

