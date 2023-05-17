“I enjoy the more challenging test”: Scottie Scheffler reveals major reason why Oak Hill suits his game 

Scottie Scheffler enters the 2023 PGA Championship tied with World No. 1 Jon Rahm with the best odds of winning the upcoming Major. Scheffler is a one-time Major winner, having won the Masters in 2022 and will be eager to grab another one this weekend.

Ahead of the tournament, he discussed what it was like to play at Oak Hill, what his expectations were and more.

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio @SiriusXMPGATOUR



Scottie Scheffler spoke with Jason Sobel about why Oak Hill suits his game.



@JasonSobelTAN I @PGAChampionship "I enjoy the more challenging test"Scottie Scheffler spoke with Jason Sobel about why Oak Hill suits his game. "I enjoy the more challenging test"Scottie Scheffler spoke with Jason Sobel about why Oak Hill suits his game.@JasonSobelTAN I @PGAChampionship https://t.co/6GsHBcAeZz

Scheffler was asked about his consistency, which has been perfect for the last few months. In his last 13 starts, Scheffler's lowest finish has been 12th. He said:

"I guess [my consistency] is in a good spot. I'm proud of those results, golf is a funny game and weird things can happen. I'm fortunate to have seen some results, and I'm always trying to improve. I'm not... I'm not satisfied with the results, you're always trying to get better, no matter what the results are."

Scheffler was then asked about Oak Hill, the venue for the upcoming PGA Championship:

"I think that it's just a hard golf course. As a player, I enjoy the more challenging tests, so showing up to a golf course like this is fun. If something's off with my game, this place will for sure expose it and I'm looking forward to the battle this week."

The reporter honed in on Scheffler's use of the word 'fun' and the World No. 2 golfer said:

"I try to make golf fun, it's not always the case every time I play, you know I get angry, sad, happy, all the adjectives around golf. I'm definitely looking forward to this week and it's a good challenge, it's a really hard golf course."

In typical Scottie Scheffler fashion, the golfer made it clear that he is always looking to improve and learn from his mistakes.

Scottie Scheffler focused on his performance, rather than the result at the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is excited about the upcoming PGA Championship. Ahead of the tournament, he said that the preparation is key and he's not too focused on the result (via PGA Tour):

“I try not to place too much of an emphasis on the result. For me it's more about the preparation and showing up to the tournament and having a good attitude and then going out there and competing.”

Scottie Scheffler is ready for the PGA Championship

Scheffler, who is the second ranked golfer in the world coming in to the competition, said he's always trying to improve even in a Major tournament:

“I'm always trying to kind of improve across the board and address weaknesses. That's something that I'm constantly working on. It's nice to see that it's paying off and having a lot of good results."

Scheffler concluded by saying:

“That’s something you've always seen from the best players out here, is them showing up often on leaderboards. So I'm proud that I've been able to do that for the last few months, and hoping to continue that going forward.”

Scheffler and Rahm are the favorites coming into the competition, but LIV golfers will be looking to make their mark on the Major as well, after an impressive outing at the Masters.

Poll : 0 votes