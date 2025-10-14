“I feel very confident when I am sexy” - When Paige Spiranac talked about choosing modeling after pro golf career

Paige Spiranac is one of the first names that come to mind when thinking about the golf media industry. She recently sat down for an interview with Scratch Golf to discuss her journey from professional golfer to influencer and model.

Ad

Having grown up playing gymnastics, she decided to pursue golf after breaking her kneecap twice. She went on to play collegiate golf for the University of Arizona and San Diego State before turning professional.

However, she attempted to earn her card to play on the LPGA Tour via a Q-School event but failed to do so. Instead, the 32-year-old took her love and passion for the sport to social media. In her interview with Scratch Golf, she revealed that she feels the most confident when she is modeling because she feels 'sexy.'

Ad

Trending

Taking the moment also to empower other women, Paige Spiranac said (via YouTube 33:29 - 33:550:

"At a certain point, I just decided that I was going to lean into my brand and do what makes me happy. That includes a bunch of different things I’ve tried in my career. One is writing a children’s book. Another is doing media work. And another is modeling. I feel very confident when I am sexy, and I like to show that side of myself. I feel that a woman can do and be whoever she wants. It shouldn't be determined based on what she's wearing."

Ad

Here's a look at the interview (via YouTube):

Ad

Paige Spiranac has done many campaigns and photoshoots for various magazines like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Maxim, Golf Digest, and many more. As per Maxim's 2022 publication, the former professional golfer was named as the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' on their Hot 100 list.

Paige Spiranac speaks on potentially regretting doing her photo calendars

In the interview with Scratch Golf, Paige Spiranac stated that she loves modeling as she gets to explore different 'personas' through her various looks and outfits. She also opened up about how she would feel in the future about her signature annual photo calendars.

Ad

Noting that many people tried to bring her down for modeling and doing her own calendars, the Grass League host said that when she is older, she will have no regrets about the decisions she made to pursue modeling.

Paige Spiranac said (via YouTube 33:55 - 34:34):

"Modeling is so much fun. You get to look great, try different outfits, and be different personas for a day. For years, I tried to shy away from that. I did Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Maxim, and all of these things, and I felt like people were always trying to bring me down for it. But I think those are awesome. When I’m older, I’m going to look back on those calendars and say, “That was such a fun point in my life.”

She stated that her body was the culmination result for hard work in the gym and following a strict diet, and she is not afraid to show it off. Spiranac always prioritizes getting her protein intake for the day and loves to eat Greek yoghurt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More