"I feel extremely blessed that I had such a great mom growing up" - Michelle Wie praises her mom’s support ahead of Mother’s Day

Michelle Wie West expressed her gratitude to her mother through an interview with Golf.com. She also thanked her mother ahead of Mother's Day.

With Mother's Day falling on Sunday, May 12, Michelle Wie spoke out about the role her mother played in not just her career but life overall. Wie was born to Byung-wook and Bo Wie.

The former LPGA star told Golf.com:

"I think the role of a mother is so important. You know, I feel extremely blessed that I had such a great mom growing up, an involved mom. I know that's unfortunately not the case for everyone."

Michelle Wie also expressed gratitude to her "tour moms" Meg Mallon and Beth Daniels, who mentored her throughout her successful LPGA career.

"I also felt like I had a lot of other moms on tour as well with my mentors Meg Mallon and Beth Daniel. I always call them my Tour moms. ... I just had so many great female role models in my life," Wie said.

Michelle Wie retired from professional golf in 2022 and played the last LPGA event of her career at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the U.S. Women's Open. Besides injuries, her main reason for stepping down was to spend time with her and her husband Jonnie West's daughter together and focus on being a mother.

Wie told Golf.com that she made "the right decision" and didn't regret her choice:

"Being home with her more, its priceless being able to spend time with her. I don't regret it. I really think I made the right decision and its been amazing being a mom."

More about Michelle Wie's Parents

Michelle Wie was born to immigrant parents Byung-wook Wie and Bo Wie on October 11 1989 in Honolulu. Both her parents are from South Korea and migrated to the United States of America in the 1980s.

Her father, Byung-wook Wie, used to be a professor at the University of Hawaii. He taught travel industry management at the university.

Michelle Wie followed in the footsteps of her mother Bo Wie, who was also a former professional golfer. Her mother was the 1985 Women's Amateur champion representing South Korea. Bo Wie was also a former competitor in the Miss Korea Beauty Pagent.