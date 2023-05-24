"I got better each round last week”: Jordan Spieth opens up about his injury concerns for this week

Last week during the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth was dealing with a wrist injury, which may have contributed to his T29 finish of five over par. While he was suffering a bit, he did say after that his wrist improved every time he went out.

Spieth said:

"I got better each round last week. Makes me pretty confident about continuing that trend this week."

Obviously, it didn't end well for his PGA Championship appearance but it does bode well moving forward. Going into the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has to feel good about where he is.

Though he's feeling good about his prospects moving forward, it's hard for him not to lament a missed opportunity. The star golfer could have landed a career Grand Slam, something only a few have ever done, had he been victorious last weekend.

He said via Golfweek:

“Two weeks ago I would have signed up for this easily. And that’s really weird for me to say in a major... Off of Hilton Head I would have said I was excited as ever to have this opportunity, for sure, but from there I went downhill for a bit... It’s life, it’s what happens. My expectations changed. I didn’t think I would be here.”

He also mentioned his injury:

“It’s what I love to do and I wouldn’t trade my job for anything but after a taxing week like this sometimes your brain is a little fried and you get a lot of people screaming at you every time you walk in between (holes) and you just kind of hear some ringing in your ears, so, for me, I go back and take a cold plunge, take a day off and I’m ready to go.”

Spieth doesn't anticipate missing either the Charles Schwab Challenge or the Memorial Tournament after that, but it is worth monitoring.

Jordan Spieth a safe bet at Charles Schwab despite injury

Despite the injury and overall poor performance at the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth remains a betting favorite.

Jordan Spieth has good odds at Charles Schwab

He doesn't have the best odds, but he does have a very strong chance of winning per CBS Sports:

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Viktor Hovland 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Max Homa 22-1

Sam Burns 22-1

Rickie Fowler 30-1

Justin Rose 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Cam Davis 45-1

Denny McCarthy 50-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Min Woo Lee 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 65-1

Tom Hoge 70-1

Stephan Jaeger 75-1

Brendon Todd 75-1

Ryan Fox 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Lucas Herbert 80-1

K.H. Lee 90-1

Patrick Rodgers 90-1

Thomas Detry 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

J.J. Spaun 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Alex Smalley 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Eric Cole 100-1

Will Spieth's wrist behave and allow him to make good on those bets placed in his favor?

Poll : 0 votes