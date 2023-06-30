"I hit a lot of quality golf shots" - Dustin Johnson talks about his performance in Round 1 at LIV Golf Andalucia   

4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson is currently leading the points table of the LIV Golf Andalucia. After finishing his day one round, he shared his thought on the performance at the Real Club Valderrama.

Johnson is currently tied at the top with Jason Kokrak with a score of 4 under. He carded five birdies and a bogey.

In a video shared by LIV Golf on Twitter, Dustin Johnson said that he has been having a good time since the start of the play. He added that the stats do not justify his effort. He said:

"I was just, you know, from the start, just really solid, I hit a lot of really good shots. If you look at stats, it'd show that I hit a lot of greens. But I missed, you know, six or seven right on the right on the fringe, you know, 10-15 footers from birdies."

He further stated that hitting and driving the ball well at the golf course is the key. He emphasized hitting quality golf shots.

"But, you know, just hit and drove really well which is, you know, key out here. You really have to hit or drive good, put them on right side of the fairways. I hit a lot of quality golf shots and played really solid," Dustin Johnson concluded.

Analyzing Dustin Johnson's performance in 2023

American professional golfer Dustin Johnson has had some exceptional performances since joining the LIV Golf League in its inaugural event. He started off his stint with an eighth finish on the leaderboard at the London event back in June 2022.

His first win at the Saudi-backed league came in September 2022 at the Boston event. The win was followed by some stellar performances, concluding his 2022 season at a Stroke play, where his team 4 Aces GC won the inaugural season of the breakaway tour.

In 2023, Dustin Johnson has played seven LIV Golf events so far. He won the Tulsa event in May. However, his performance at two of the there majors was disappointing. He looked in touch only at the Los Angeles Country Club where the 2023 PGA Championship was played. He finished T10 on the leaderboard.

Dustin Johnson at the LIV Golf Tulsa (via Getty Images)

Here are Johnson's standings on the leaderboard of the tournaments he played since joining the LIV Golf League:

2023

U.S. Open - T10

LIV Golf Invitational DC - T23

PGA Championship - T55

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa - 1

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore - T23

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide - 10

Masters Tournament - T48

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando - 7

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson - T13

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba - T35

2022

LIV Golf Invitational Miami (Stroke Play) - T3

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - T5

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok - T15

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago - T2

LIV Golf Invitational Boston - 1

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster - T2

LIV Golf Invitational Portland - T3

LIV Golf Invitational London - 8

Johnson is currently leading the LIV Golf Andalucia individual leaderboard with Jason Kokrak.

